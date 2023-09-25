⇓ More from ICTworks

Increasing women’s participation in digital agri-food advisory services and programs improves gender equality and is a strategic approach to improving agricultural productivity, food security, and rural development in low- and middle-income countries. It leverages a significant portion of the agricultural workforce and contributes to broader social and economic development goals.

Inspire Challenge 2023

The ICTforAg 2023 Inspire Challenge is a new Pay-for-Results program intended to increase women’s participation in digital agri-food advisory services and programs.

Five Challengers will be chosen and given six months to achieve the gender inclusion goal. All Challengers will be provided with a suite of technical support options, including human-centered design workshops, consultative meetings, and learning grants of up to 20,000 USD.

If the goal is achieved, each Challenger will be eligible to receive the final prize of 30,000 USD in June 2024. Challengers will be graded on:

Readiness: of the service/program, such as the size and type of the business model, will be judged to ensure it has reached a certain size of end-users, critically including producers/farmers.

of the service/program, such as the size and type of the business model, will be judged to ensure it has reached a certain size of end-users, critically including producers/farmers. Innovative approaches: of proposed methods to achieve the goal will be assessed in terms of their feasibility, creativity, and sustainability.

of proposed methods to achieve the goal will be assessed in terms of their feasibility, creativity, and sustainability. Verifiability: of a credible, robust, and third party-verifiable track record will need to show user profiles that include identity, gender, and contact information for the changes between November 2023 and April 2024.

