⇓ More from ICTworks

Apply Now: $100,000 and 7 Month African AI Startup Training Program

By Wayan Vota on July 8, 2025

mest ai africa funding

Digital skills and technology solutions are more critical for African economies as they embrace digital transformation. Countries are positioning themselves as major tech hubs as the world goes virtual.

Sign Up Now for More Entrepreneurship Training Programs

Entrepreneurs need to master artificial intelligence and advanced AI solutions available today for business growth and development. AI skills are an important tool for promoting social and economic development, creating new jobs, and driving innovation.

MEST AI Startup Program

MEST AI Startup Program is a bold redesign of Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology’s flagship Training Program. It is built to prepare West Africa’s most promising tech talents to build, launch, and scale world-class AI startups.

West Africa has world-class tech talent, and it’s time AI solutions built on the continent reach users everywhere.

The MEST AI Startup Program is a fully-funded, immersive experience hosted in Accra, Ghana. Over an intensive seven-month training phase, founders receive hands-on instruction, technical mentorship, and business coaching from companies such as OpenAI, Perplexity, and Google.

The top ventures then advance to a four-month incubation period, and startups have an opportunity to pitch for pre-seed investment of up to $100, 000 and join the MEST Portfolio.

Apply Now! Deadline is August 22, 2025

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities.

Filed Under: Featured, Funding
More About: , , , ,

Written by
Wayan Vota co-founded ICTworks. He also co-founded Technology Salon, MERL Tech, ICTforAg, ICT4Djobs, ICT4Drinks, JadedAid, Kurante, OLPC News and a few other things. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of his employer, any of its entities, or any ICTWorks sponsor.
Stay Current with ICTworksGet Regular Updates via Email

20 Comments to “Apply Now: $100,000 and 7 Month African AI Startup Training Program”

  1. Paul okehie says:
    July 8, 2025 at 1:53 pm

    I am software manager and a developer.

    Reply
  2. Bramwel Oranga says:
    July 8, 2025 at 1:56 pm

    Applying for the 100k ussd to finish my AI research on babylike ai,,you can see more on the link I sent.

    Reply
  3. Harmony Ndubuisi-Kalu says:
    July 8, 2025 at 6:08 pm

    I am a remote worker, working for a foreign company and I’ll like to be more efficient in the use of AI.

    Reply
  4. Been uthman says:
    July 9, 2025 at 4:19 am

    Khaleepha

    Reply
  5. Nkosinathi Bhengu says:
    July 9, 2025 at 6:15 am

    Hy can you please help me with the job or course to apply

    Reply
  6. sani haruna muhammad says:
    July 9, 2025 at 8:16 am

    i need this job because i am interested

    Reply
  7. JUDDY MWIHAKI Thuku says:
    July 9, 2025 at 10:49 am

    Have interest and I want to perfect my excel and spreadsheet skills

    Reply
  8. L-AMBIYYAH says:
    July 9, 2025 at 2:50 pm

    I’m a stay at home mom, I’ll like to have the knowledge of AI as a tech skills

    Reply
  9. Fesochukwu Okechukwu says:
    July 9, 2025 at 3:00 pm

    I’m building an app that’ll help African students read and learn better using AI. I need the money to pay for ai services and setup the app

    Reply
  10. Amulu Aloysius says:
    July 9, 2025 at 5:20 pm

    I we be very glad if I have being employed

    Reply
  11. Pumla Gigi says:
    July 9, 2025 at 10:34 pm

    I am very much interested I use AI a lot

    Reply
  12. Pastor MINANI Reverian says:
    July 10, 2025 at 2:38 am

    I am a remote work from Uganda country in KAMPALA city, l am very interested.

    Reply
  13. Abubakar Ibrahim garba says:
    July 10, 2025 at 2:42 am

    How business i attached

    Reply
  14. Suleiman Aliyu says:
    July 10, 2025 at 4:20 am

    I Suleiman aliyu
    From Adamawa state mayo belwa LGA

    Reply
  15. Muhammad aliyu says:
    July 10, 2025 at 4:22 am

    I mansir aliyu
    From Adamawa state mayo belwa LGA

    Reply
  16. Chioma says:
    July 10, 2025 at 10:35 am

    Am a stay at home mum and I would like to have good knowledge of AI.

    Reply
  17. Usman usman shatima says:
    July 10, 2025 at 3:36 pm

    I am student

    Reply
  18. Peter Chabu says:
    July 10, 2025 at 4:49 pm

    AL startup training will enhance my knowledge and skills thereby assist me to teach others the importance of modern technology in both national and personal develpment

    Reply

Leave a Reply

*

*