Digital skills and technology solutions are more critical for African economies as they embrace digital transformation. Countries are positioning themselves as major tech hubs as the world goes virtual.
Entrepreneurs need to master artificial intelligence and advanced AI solutions available today for business growth and development. AI skills are an important tool for promoting social and economic development, creating new jobs, and driving innovation.
MEST AI Startup Program
MEST AI Startup Program is a bold redesign of Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology’s flagship Training Program. It is built to prepare West Africa’s most promising tech talents to build, launch, and scale world-class AI startups.
West Africa has world-class tech talent, and it’s time AI solutions built on the continent reach users everywhere.
The MEST AI Startup Program is a fully-funded, immersive experience hosted in Accra, Ghana. Over an intensive seven-month training phase, founders receive hands-on instruction, technical mentorship, and business coaching from companies such as OpenAI, Perplexity, and Google.
The top ventures then advance to a four-month incubation period, and startups have an opportunity to pitch for pre-seed investment of up to $100, 000 and join the MEST Portfolio.
