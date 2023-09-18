Apply Now: USAID Grant Funding for Development Innovation Ventures

USAID Development Innovation Ventures program (DIV) provides grant funding based on a tiered-evidence approach that maximizes impact per dollar spent. DIV recently received a $45 million gift to to expand its current grantmaking capabilities, and identify and scale cost-effective development innovations that can make a difference in countries where USAID works.
DIV supports innovators and researchers around the world to test new ideas, take strategic risks, build evidence of what works, and advance the best solutions. DIV’s model allows for risk at early stages and mitigates risk at later stages, ensuring that funding is targeted to the most impactful and cost-effective innovations.
DIV is now accepting grant applications for products, technologies, services, or applications that can scale breakthrough solutions to critical global development challenges to improve millions of lives. Since 2010, DIV has provided $106 million in flexible, tiered grant funding to over 190 innovations, across 46 countries, that demonstrate rigorous evidence, maximum impact per dollar, and a pathway to scale and sustainability.
USAID DIV Funding Amounts
Proposals for funding are accepted year-round across three stages, from any type of organization, in any country in which USAID operates. Development Innovation Ventures offers three tiers of startup financing:
- Stage 1: Proof of Concept ideas can receive up to $200,000 in seed funding over 3 years
- Stage 2: Testing and Positioning for Scale applicants can get $200,000 to $1,500,000 in supporting grants for 3 years
- Stage 3: Scaling solutions can ask for $1,500,000 to $5,000,000 in investments over 5 years
In addition to the donor funding listed above, DIV provides $1,500,000 for research reports and evaluations that generate rigorous evidence of an innovation’s impact and potential for expansion.
7 Benefits to DIV Donor Funding
DIV grantees have the opportunity to tap into an array of acceleration services, tools, and financing opportunities, including:
- Flexible, patient grant funding – DIV offers grants, the most patient form of capital, and build flexibility into their grant funding structures.
- Dedicated grant manager – DIV assigns a dedicated team member to help you navigate USAID and U.S. Government regulations.
- Acceleration services – DIV helps identify barriers to scale and provides, or connect grantees to, targeted services for specific growth and sustainability needs.
- Strategic marketing – DIV can help with marketing, communications, and branding consultations to develop clear messaging and effectively communicate impact through storytelling
- Sales Strategy – DIV supplies practice diagnostics to improve sales pitches, better understand customers, and increase revenue
- USAID network – DIV offers connections to technical bureaus in science, technology, innovation, partnership, USAID Missions, and the Development Credit Authority for loan guarantees for commercial innovations.
- Connections to partners – DIV can supply access to a network of partners, researchers, service providers, and other donor funds, in order to amplify impact and growth
3 Core DIV Investment Principles
DIV has three core principles it uses in all investment decisions:
- Evidence of impact on improving lives of people living in poverty in the developing world.
- Cost-effectiveness, such as returning over $17 in social benefit for each dollar awarded.
- Viable potential for scale and financial sustainability that includes commercial and public funding
DIV provides tiered funding based on an innovation’s demonstrated track record of and potential for achieving each of these principles.
5 Tips to Win USAID Grants
DIV assesses proposals according to its core principles: rigorous evidence of impact, cost-effectiveness, and viable pathways to scale, as well as the capacity of the team testing or implementing the proposed intervention.
Here are 5 tips to improve your chances of winning this USAID grant:
- Be specific and detailed – What is the problem? What is your solution?
- Present a clear theory of change – What outcomes will your solution achieve? How will it achieve those outcomes?
- Explain your long-term plan – What is your viable pathway to scale and sustainability? Will you leverage the private and/or public sectors?
- Thoughtfully review your competitive landscape – How is your solution more impactful and cost-effective than others? What is your competitive advantage?
- Be realistic about your costs – What capital costs are need to start your services? What are the operational costs to deliver your solution?
Apply Now for DIV Grant Funding
Startups, social enterprises, and innovative solutions to global development problem that are looking for grant funding to reach scale should apply to Development Innovation Ventures today. The current Annual Program Statement ends on October 31, 2023
Over its first three years, 43 innovations that received DIV seed funding reached 24 million people at a cost per person of only $0.75, with five innovations reaching more than one million people and six other reaching over 100,000 people.
I am researching for blockchain technology in Pakistan to develop a decentralized educational system for all countries universities. Blockchain could help verify the students degree, students extra activities, and other details about students in Pakistan. Another use case: Higher Education Commission recognized universities assign special keyword codes and reference numbers to search for approved documents verified in blockchain system.
You may want to read the USAID Primer on Blockchain Technology (here) to inform your USAID DIV application. The primer aims to equip international development agencies, partners, and grantees like your educational institution, to assess whether and how distributed ledger technology (DLT), such as blockchain, might apply to their work.
Note that USAID generally defines “distributed ledger technology” as: digital applications that enable and ride on top of “distributed ledgers” These ledgers are a type of shared computer database that enables participants to agree on the state of a set of facts or events (frequently described as an “authoritative shared truth”) in a peer-to-peer fashion without needing to rely on a single, centralized, or fully trusted party. Many, though not all, distributed ledgers are “blockchains”, a term often loosely (and confusingly) applied to the whole sector.
Its a great privilege to working with USAID in a bid to enhance awareness and productivity in our societies. God bless you.
WE want to start ehealth and Telemedicine in our charity hospital to improve the efficiency of our medical practitioners and health outcomes of our patients.
USAID supports telemedicine programs so that eHealth can make an impact in Central Asia and West Africa. In both regions, the health care systems have linked rural clinics to better-equipped urban hospitals and have used training as well as teleconsultations to strengthen the whole system.
For example, innovative telemedicine platforms make available in-service curricula and materials for public and private healthcare professionals in Abidjan and Boundiali in Côte d’Ivoire. To address gaps in HIV/AIDS prevention efforts, the project will hold awareness raising campaigns; promote VCT among IPS/WA staff and members of surrounding communities; and increase the capacity of six rural public health centers to provide voluntary counseling and testing services and access to Anti Retrovirus Therapy.
I’m Kayondo Samuel zambogo from Koko kalagala sub county luweero district I’m a religious and patriotic youth with an intention of helping my community. Indeed I tried I’m level best especially in the education side I have almost 10 students I’m paying school fees for, and I had started a hands-on project to help girls who are drop outs and women who are unemployed to teach them how to make carpets, tailoring ,sweater making, air dressing and many more, but as I write to you now all those programs are at a standstill because of the financial situation I’m going through.
On behalf of Kalagala people and my behalf I kindly beg you to assist us with any support whether by materials such as books, pens and pencils new hair styles etc or in form of hard cash we greatly appreciate it. And I would prefer if you can really take a visit to our village community and see what exactly is taking place in our area, we have a very big problem of the nude dance EKIMANSULO which has destroyed almost all young people in the area because it has no age limit where by the organizers allow even young people to enter and watch what ever is happening. Our problems are endless but I wish you call me at your offices and I explain to you more. Thank you very much.
I’m going to apply for funding from USAID. Please advise. Thank you in advance
National Research Centre
Agriculture division
Field Crops Department
Step 1: Learn about DIV and whether it’s right for you
Review the Annual Program Statement (APS) before submitting an application through our online portal. Only applicants that demonstrate a full understanding of DIV’s evaluation criteria will be considered for funding.
Step 2: Submit your application to DIV at any time
Prepare your application by using the sample application (in Word format) to work on your application offline. Once ready, submit your application through the online portal. Applicants will receive a response to this initial application within 1-2 months of submission.
Step 3: Participate in the DIV due diligence process
During this phase, applicants will have the opportunity to pitch their proposal for the DIV team to better understand the proposed solution. The DIV team may conduct additional interviews, request supplementary materials, contact references or partners, engage other USAID or external experts, and gather any other information to fully evaluate the application.
Step 4: Negotiate and finalize the grant award
If the technical evaluation committee makes a funding recommendation, the applicant will receive an official “Notice of Intent to Award.” Once recommended for funding, you enter the process to negotiate and finalize the grant award, primarily involving USAID’s Office of Acquisition and Assistance (OAA) and the DIV team.
Step 5: Receive DIV funding!
Once OAA determines that all requirements are met, OAA will award the grant. From the date you submit an application to the date of award finalization, the process can vary between 6 to 12 months.
You may want to apply for innovations that are relevant to PNG and other Oceania locations. DIV is a global funding window for programs around the world and USAID supports programs in health, education, agriculture, and aquaculture, which can be relevant for your situation and context.
yes I’d be interested to apply! will look through the information and site. thank you.
My NGO is Shiv Shakti Math, a not for profit organization dedicated to serve the underprivileged and the marginalized sections of the society. The Math carries out welfare activities in the thematic areas of Education, Health, Environment, Women Empowerment and Livelihood. The primary aim of the society is to work for upliftment of poor people in India.
The organization has been making sincere efforts towards sustainable development by implementing various need and rights based activities/initiatives. It has extensive experience in implementing social development activities and has a stronghold in the community.The organization has successfully implemented all activities through promotion of community participation, development of ownership and leadership. We believe that a community grows better when it is encouraged to undertake and sustain activities for itself.
Please help my NGO with your Corporate Social Responsibility Fund
Development Innovation Ventures is not a Corporate Social Responsibility Fund. USAID is a bilateral donor and DIV issues grant funding for commercially orientated business solutions – or at least fee-for-service revenue generating innovations that can scale with private-sector investment to reach millions of constituents.
The application forms present are for organisations only, i wish to know if individual group innovation ideas are allowed.
I am a student in a Ugandan public university with an idea i think would impact millions of lives in developing countries.
Yes, you need to have a legal entity to apply for USAID funding. USAID cannot support the process of formally registering your NGO or business and instead expects that you have registered your organization or business prior to a grant award. However, DIV funding can play an important role in supporting your organizational growth, even at these early stages.
You can incorporate a company in Uganda to commercialize your idea, and then apply for donor grants and contracts. Or you can apply via your university, but you would have to share the money with your educational organization.
I am Omary from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
I have had similar question whether idea only might be eligible to the competition entry. I have idea of mobile money to deepen financial inclusion that will solve cashless services delivery to rural area.
I am taking you comments very serious and will find a way to register it and come back next time.
Due to U.S. Government procurement rules that require fair competition, USAID is unable to comment on specific innovation ideas or proposals and whether they would be a “good fit” before an application is submitted. So you may find the best results of your business development efforts is to submit a concept note to DIV to see if they are interested in your digital financial services idea. Then they can respond with further guidance and insight for USAID grant funding.
My name is Amongin Grace from Uganda, Tororo district. i started a small project of supplying sanitary towels to primary school going girls in Tororo county, Tororo district. the purpose of this was to ensure that the girl child does not absent herself because of menstruation. but this project could not pick up due to lack of funding because what i was basically using was the little money i got out of my salary. when i lost my job, the project also ended which was a big blow to me. i am kindly writing requesting for funding because it pains me seeing a girl child a bsenting school because of menstration. thank you.
Thank you for focusing on menstruation. One of the impacts is the lower class attendance of girls during menstruation days and school drop-out at the onset of menstruation. Based on the literature review, surveys show 33%-61% increase in absence due to lack of menstrual hygiene provisions. Although poor sanitation is correlated with absenteeism and dropping-out of school of girls in developing countries, efforts in school sanitation to address this issue have ignored menstrual management in latrine design and construction. Wider aspects of the issue such as privacy, water availability and awareness-raising amongst boys and men remain largely unexplored by development initiatives.
I am a Zambian based in Luangwa District and teacher by profession. I am diploma hold in business studies and studied ICT. In accordance with the ICTworks Facebook post, l would like to apply for a loan for an ICT project.
You should apply to DIV to support your ICT4Edu innovation in Zambia. USAID collaborates with the Zambian Government and other implementing and cooperating partners to improve the quality of basic education, as measured by learner performance in early-grade reading. USAID/Zambia programs in education aim to strengthen the capacity of teachers, school administrators and officials to deliver education services, and provide improved teaching and learning materials. USAID education programs in Zambia target student and teacher performance at the school-level supported by improvements to key policies, management, and information systems. USAID also champions programs to mitigate the impact of HIV/AIDS on the education sector and to improve gender equity through programs that promote learning achievement and girls’ education.
I am Akansha from INDIA and I work in Bihar to set up Community Biogas plants either to supply low cost electricity or low cost cooking fuel to rural community . Whereas the by-products i.e. slurry help farmers to practice organic farming. I would like to apply for DIV Fund to reach out more and more rural communities and promote waste management in all villages.
USAID does invest grant funding into biogas digesters and power plants around the world. You should apply to DIV to finance your innovation.
Pakistan’s first commercial-size biogas plant was inaugurated in 2016 at the government-owned Bahadurnagar Farm in Okara, Punjab Province. USAID and Nestle Pakistan, working together through the Dairy and Rural Development Foundation, collaborated with the Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department in the construction of this biogas unit.
in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Milkos dairy is one of the largest dairies and its UASID-funded Farm Spreca biogas power plants for production of electricity using biogas generated from cow waste from the dairy farm will be built. This was the first biogas power plants to sell the generated electricity to the network, generating additional revenue for the farm and the dairy.
I’m from Tanzania and I need project proposal writing help. I have a project idea basing on a health project to test youth and adolescents (in and out of school) for HIV and AIDS. And another project is concerning on community based fish farming. Is USAID funding these kind of projects?
USAID says in their Frequently Asked Questions: Is DIV only interested in technological or product innovations?
No, DIV is an open innovation program that supports creative solutions to any global development problem. Innovations funded by DIV include products, services, applications of new business or delivery models, and production processes.
What is the last date to apply?
I am glad that you are thinking about applying to DIV. Be sure to review DIV application guidelines for information regarding the grant program and their selection criteria. When you are ready to apply, you can access the online application through their How to Apply page. DIV accepts applications 365 days a year. There is no deadline. Still, you should apply asap – DIV does not have unlimited resources or bandwidth and there will be many proposals submitted by potential grantees.
USAID’s HIV and AIDS program has been on the forefront of the global AIDS crisis for 30 years. USAID is a key implementing partner under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the largest and most diverse HIV and AIDS prevention, care and treatment initiative in the world. USAID also supports country-led efforts to combat the complex challenges of HIV and AIDS in 35 countries around the world.
You may want to investigate the USAID Community Health and Social Welfare System Strengthening Program that supports the Tanzanian President’s Office – Regional Administrator and Local Government and the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children to train community volunteers (community case workers, lead community case workers, and supervisors) who work at village level to identify most vulnerable children and help them access protection, welfare, and health services, including HIV testing, antiretroviral initiation, and adherence support.
Very interested in USAID grant funding to support our organization and increase youth and community rights in Tanzania.
USAID compliments the Government of Tanzania’s oversight and accountability institutions through direct financial and technical assistance to strengthen democratic governance integrated throughout USAID’s country portfolio with the aim to increase principles of democracy and good governance, especially in the areas of health, natural resource management, and among civil society organizations. USAID has also worked to improve civic and voter education, strengthen the electoral process, improve the effectiveness of female parliamentarians, and help journalists and editors report in an accurate, conflict-sensitive manner.
Hello I am a Natural Vaccine researcher for animal diseases in Nigeria. I need USAID grant funding to improve my research so we can cure many animal diseases, and animal-to-human transmissions
The U.S. Agency for International Development has funded animal health projects for 30 years. Given the nature of the biological cycle of livestock, animal health research requires long-term commitments. Unlike most other bilateral projects, nearly one-third of its animal health programs have continued for at least a decade. USAID’s investments in animal health projects continue to pay dividends despite continuously changing global political priorities and the redefining of development issues.
Good thoughts on how to get a USAID DIV grant funding award for innovations that can improve development Outcomes.
What have been the success rates in the past? That is, what percentage of applications have received funding?
The DIV program is highly competitive. Although success rates vary from year-to-year and by stage, sector, country, etc., DIV typically experiences the following each year:
Over 1,000 applications (i.e., Expressions of Interest) are submitted. Only about 100 (or 10%) of those 1,000 applicants move beyond the initial EOI review stage and into the due diligence stage, in which the DIV team – in consultation with external experts – review proposals in greater depth. Among these 100 applicants, the due diligence on approximately 60-70 is particularly deep. Only about 25-35 (or approximately 3%) of the 1,000 applicants become DIV winners upon completion of due diligence, decision panel review, and award negotiation and finalization.
I have my business plans and my intention is to establish school in Tanzania, I have already get area to build schools, therefore if this foundation will help me support I must fulfill my intention. All the best and God bless you
You may want to read the U.S. Government Strategy on International Basic Education, a requirement of the 2017 READ Act, where the Strategy demonstrates USAID’s commitment to international education and presents an opportunity to advance global diplomatic and development leadership on pressing international education challenges. The goal of the Strategy is to achieve a world where education systems in partner countries enable all individuals to acquire the education and skills needed to be productive members of society. To accomplish this goal, USAID has two principal objectives: Improve learning outcomes; and Expand access to quality basic education for all, particularly marginalized and vulnerable populations.
Dear sir, i am from Tedim, chin state myanmar. I would like to apply this for educational purpose sir since due to poverty parents are not able to send their children to school.
So i have been helping them in uplifting their education but help them broader way especially to underprivillage people sir.
Can you kindly help me in This project sir?
Thank you very much in advance sir.
The United States is committed to improving the welfare and well-being of all people in Burma and supporting a democratic transition that leads to the inclusive development of the country. USAID works to strengthen Mayanmar’s democratic institutions and processes, promote and protect human rights, decrease intercommunal conflict, support inclusive economic development and access to basic services, and improve health and welfare.
During the past 20 years, USAID has provided assistance to vulnerable communities in Burma, including humanitarian assistance in Rakhine State, along the Thailand-Burma border, in the Irrawaddy Delta and in central Burma. The establishment of a formal USAID Burma Mission in 2012 has enabled USAID to play a central role in Burma’s reforms. USAID’s assistance efforts leverage the unique resources of the United States, building partnerships with private sector, diaspora, and other donors. Recognizing that broad public participation will determine the course of Burma’s transition, USAID continues to strongly support civil society as an integral partner in all that we do.
Hi there, I am interested in business projects writing proposals. I am student at Chuo Kikuu Mzumbe University in Tanzania
I run a small Immigration business and i have learnt that there are loop holes the system that foreigners entering my country have abused the Migration act as there are no state of art database technololy to track their entry and exit. I am not a Electrical engineer and ITC graduate but after reading your website I am now very interested to start up a development that is crucial in terms of security and compliance
Are you able to Grant me ?
USAID focuses on vulnerable migrants who are at particular risk of human trafficking and tries to support countries responding to the migration crisis has overwhelmed municipal infrastructure and resources. USAID launched multiple Local Resilience to the Migration Crisis projects to improve municipal infrastructures and services and benefit the local populations and migrants currently staying in or near the affected municipalities.
My name is Prince Benjamin Adjavon a Ghanaian and a Son of a Farmer, I have certificate in digital money from Fletcher Institute of financial inclusion. I want to apply for grant funding to develop digital platform for Cocoa Value Chain and Soybeans Value Chain in Ghana and scale up to subregion
You should apply to DIV because the U.S. government is a founding member of TFA 2020, and is partnering with the U.S. business Hershey’s, and local agricultural supplier ECOM, which supplies Hershey’s with Ghanaian cocoa, to test methods and generate empirical insights into strengthening land and tree rights within the Ghanaian cocoa supply chain to boost yields and improve sustainability. USAID’s partnership with Hershey’s and ECOM implemented a small pilot in 2017 to test a public-private approach to strengthen land and tree rights and help farmers replant their cocoa farms along with shade trees.
I have a proposal, where do I channel it to
All interested organizations must submit an Expression of Interest Application through http://www.usaid.gov/DIV/apply After an application is received, DIV reserves the right to pose clarifying questions and conduct discussions with the applicant. Further, posing clarifying questions and holding discussions may not be done with each applicant, or any applicants. If initial review indicates the application merits further consideration, the application enters the Due Diligence process.
USAID DIV is looking for more transformative investments than a single agricultural input. You may want to expand your business innovation idea to include pathways to scale your intervention to reach a region or district where you could have larger impact.
I just read that not eligible are “Planning or diagnostic tools that are difficult to link directly to measurable development impacts”. This unfortunately is so often the case. Infrastructure for the development sector really seems to suffer. Wayan, if you do know of any funds for ICT systems that are trying to help development organizations do their work as best as possible, I would really appreciate it.
You may want to re-read the USAID DIV selection criteria, where you could make the case that your technology is improving the ability of US foreign assistance increase its impact.
Cost-Effectiveness: DIV seeks innovations that deliver more development impacts per dollar than other ways of achieving the same development goals, such as increased literacy per dollar in comparison to existing practices to improve literacy. Cost-effectiveness does not necessarily mean an innovation must be the lowest-cost innovation. Rather, cost-effectiveness is a function of both impact and cost. An innovation can be highly cost-effective either by achieving a larger impact on specific outcomes at a cost comparable to alternatives, or by achieving comparable impact on specific outcomes at a significantly lower cost than alternatives.
If you don’t think your innovation qualifies under that evaluation criteria, you may want to try Digital Square, which is also a USAID funded grant provider, though focused on global health
Aida Aroh foundation, we will like to partner with Usaid on Crime prevention /Intervention programs.
You may want to apply to DIV. USAID supports Crime and Violence Prevention to increase citizen safety through government National Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy processes and municipal-led prevention plans to reduce crime and violence in targeted high-crime communities. Often USAID partners with local authorities, community and church organizations, and business leaders, to make neighborhoods safe. A particular concern in all municipalities is to provide alternatives for youth who are vulnerable as targets and perpetrators of crime and susceptible to gang recruitment. One popular intervention is community youth centers, where children and adolescents can study and receive tutoring, learn computer and other vocational skills, take music, dance and art lessons, engage in sports activities or meet with friends in a safe place with adult supervision.
I am working for poor Pakistani people. How do I apply for USAID grant funds to improve my country?
I am working for environmental and forest based industrial sector for actual use of forest product for strengthening socioeconomic condition of forest as well as local people of western Nepal. How do I apply for USAID grant funds to improve my country?
USAID has invested in strong environment and land management institutions to reduce emissions and promote sustainable forest management. USAID has supported the creation of national forest and wildlife services. USAID also works with regional governments to play a critical role in conserving tropical forests by inspecting and approving forest concession management plans. Finally, USAID supported the launch of both national and regional laboratories for forestry research, technological innovation in wood usage, and environmental sustainability.
I need help with funding for my trip to Malaysia where am excepted to attend the conference on sustanaible development goals ,that will greatly help Africa if I attend this conference .
Sadly, DIV does not fund travel for conference attendance or other peer learning and networking activities. You may be more successful ask for grant funding for your overall program that is working on achieving Sustainable Development Goals.
Please my NGO is working on education in Nigeria want to raise a voice to the government to return the education guidance and counselling person to each school because most of the student are really much mistakes in choosing career and even most of them don’t know what to do after living secondary school and their perception about education is not that really encouraged some to send their children to government schools and while sending them to private schools quite number of them are unable to avoid the payment owing schools fee term to term my organization dealing with that thought my business cafe firm that where I got to know this issue and take it up since now that I want to raise the voice nation wild I need fund to put some things in place both online and in nation wild do the USAID give fund for this.
USAID collaborates with the Government of Nigeria to strengthen education systems at the state and local government levels in select northern states. USAID employs a system-strengthening approach that supports the delivery of basic education services by addressing key issues in the management, sustainability and oversight of basic education. This includes support to the government for data collection and analysis for appropriate educational policy and decision making. In Northeast Nigeria, where access to educational opportunities due to the Boko Haram insurgency and the resulting displacement of families and communities have been disrupted, USAID-funded activities provide continuity to education, improve the quality of teaching and learning, increase equitable access to education, stabilize institutional capacity to deliver education, and integrate peacebuilding and safety into school communities.
Please can a financial NGO providing electronic financial inclusion services to marginalized and deprived poor women in rural communities of Africa eligible to apply to DIV? Our passion is to see these women expand their businesses, eradicate poverty, improve living conditions of life and to be able to pay for their children’s school fees and good health care. Thank you.
USAID has made financial inclusion a policy priority, resulting in major advances. The Agency invested in community development financial institutions (CDFIs) through the CDFI Fund, awardees of which expanded service to 43,000 consumers and made 58,000 small dollar loans over the past six years. In total, the CDFI program invested $1.1 billion over the past six years contributing to over $14 billion in loans and investments originated by its awardees. USAID also co-founded the Better than Cash Alliance (BTCA) in 2012 and helped grow BTCA membership that now includes 24 national governments, as well as multilateral agencies, NGOs, donors, and private companies
Hi. Is this open to proposals from Nepal? What is your advice on how and what a private SME company do to put in a good document for innovations that it wants to propose.
I want to use blockchain to create youth economic opportunity for my community. I believe distributed ledger technology will be very powerful to reduce inequities and provide entrepreneurship opportunities to youth and marginalized populations. Imagine the impact of artificial intelligence on employment services for young men and women if we can use blockchain to connect employers to qualified employees where machine learning algorithms scan CVs and search for matching job advertisements. We can leverage mobile money as their salary payment platform to increase financial inclusion once they achieve gainful employment. I seek grant funding to support this exciting endeavor in the Philippines where USAID is already supporting digital financial services and private-public partnerships.
The U.S. government partners with the government of the Philippines to address constraints to growth in the Philippines, largely by enhancing the country’s economic competitiveness. USAID facilitates trade and investment by reducing regulatory bottlenecks, entry barriers and discriminatory provisions to investment; improving the environment for competition; enhancing Philippine participation in regional and international trade agreements; and enabling financial inclusion. USAID works with cities outside Metro Manila to bring about broad-based development by advancing appropriate policies and incentives, greater transparency and accountability and increased competitiveness.
Very interested. I require funding to develop a healthcare app that will rival national health fund in Kenya and other countries. Kindly guide me on the way forward.
I’m a zambian citizen aged 29 with a motive of opening my company and employ other.
Iam a business minded person but have no one to support me.
Your support can be highly appreciated.
Will USAID div invest grant money in blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning, unmanned aerial vehicles, or other cutting edge technologies for development?
Please view the USAID Guide to Making Artificial Intelligence Work for International Development that aims to inform and empower practitioners as they navigate an emerging machine learning and artificial intelligence landscape in developing countries.
Practical Blockchain Use Cases for International Development shows ways to lead implementation of blockchain technologies in the global South.
11 Cost-Effective Uses of Drones in ICT for Agriculture can inform uses of UAVs in international development.
Each one of these reports can give you insight on how go win successful USAID financial support and awards.
Will USAID DIV provide grant money for individual or group of
researchers?
D.2. Eligibility Information. Public, private, for-profit, and nonprofit organizations, as well as institutions of higher education, public international organizations, non-governmental organizations, U.S. and non-U.S. governmental organizations, multilateral and international donor organizations are eligible under this APS. All organizations must be determined to be responsive to the APS and sufficiently responsible to perform or participate in the final award. This award is also contingent on USAID obtaining concurrence from the responsible Mission. All applicants must be legally recognized organizational entities under applicable law. Local organizations are eligible and encouraged to apply, as well as consortia of local organizations.
Look up the USAID proggram Central Africa Regional Program for the Environment (CARPE), which is a long-term initiative of the United States Government to promote sustainable forest management, biodiversity conservation, and climate change mitigation in the Congo Basin through increased local, national, and regional natural resource management capacity. The CARPE program was first authorized by the U.S. Government in 1995 and represents a multi-year, long-term regional initiative divided into three strategic phases. CARPE is currently in its third phase, which will run through 2020.
I have seen specific topics to be dealt with here and somehow our projects don’t seem to fit it. How do we apply for assistance if we have began a sanitary campaign to assist young girls from unprivileged homes. We want girls to attain their goals through education as a result we wish to be giving out a packet of sanitary pads to girls in different schools every month. So far we have about 50 packets to kick-start the program but we would like big organisations to come on board to help us achieve our goal
You may be interested to learn that in Zambia, the USAID-funded Schools Promoting Learning Achievement through Sanitation and Hygiene (SPLASH) project has built toilets, ventilated improved pit (VIP) latrines and shower stalls that have helped over 30,000 adolescent girls and young women better manage menstruation and continue with their education. SPLASH has also helped young women access locally-produced menstrual hygiene products, including sanitary pads.
I manage an organization that is for profits only. There is an Agricultural manufacturer that has introduced a very good product to farmers, the only one of its kind in the market. Farmers from my home district would benefit a lot from this product coz they have suffered a lot previously by using different product. I aim to introduce to them this product. Based on this, I want to apply for funding. Kindly advice!
I think you should apply to DIV. In Kenya, USAID operates the largest Development Credit Authority portfolio measured by number of transactions. The credit facility works with local financial institutions to free up capital by providing a partial guarantee to loans targeted at underserved borrowers, such as rural farmers and small and medium-sized businesses. In FY 2015 Feed the Future mobilized over $312 million in credit for agriculture and rural businesses to 826,120 businesses to improve the productivity and incomes of smallholder farmers and their families.
Im business entrepreneur and technologie developer i have a project wich will impact lives of people to moving from analog Television to Digital television . But i dont know who to ask a fund and grant
We have developed an idea with my students on donations. We do not have programming skills.
I am requesting for the release of funds in connection to awareness rising on cyber-crime/bulling in schools by training 100 school children at Sierra Schools of Technology
Despite serious of challenges to empower young women and girls to develop their skills in ICT, I am happy to say the campaign has been successful over the years. Various ICT activities should be available to give an insight to increase awareness and understanding of:-
1- An online and social media platform (Facebook + Twitter) training that can be used to promote the season.
2- A dignify training on cyber-crime that can help minimise early marriage, sexual violence, corruption and human right issues.
3- An opportunity to train local students to become Sierra Leone-based trainers
4- Available and reliability for those trainers.
5- A certificate of completion.
As school going pupils in our country to provide first line support, advice and solution to ICT users in relation to data application 100 schools in Sierra Leone.
I hired a team of 3 graduate programmers to put together a prototype of a one stop agricultural platform: Agricultural marketing, facilitation, sharing and advisory forum.They came together and stayed at the same place and worked for four weeks flat out. Now I have run out of funds and that’s why I ended up on the net looking for potential funders.
I have approached banks and because of our current economic environment, banks are not willing to fund startups.
The full project will cost $40 000. This is broken down into $10 000 for the initial phase and $30000 for the final 90days. And the $30 000 will be raised by the project when it starts operating. It becomes a self financing development project that seeks to bring all farmers poor or rich onto the same digital platform. I kindly request you to consider this project or point me to potential funders. I am prepared to take a loan for it.
USAID is funding agricultural programs under the Feed the Future initiative, to strengthen agricultural value chains. They use a range of tools, platforms, and agreements to implement large-scale, systemic interventions with influential private sector firms and organizations in the agricultural sector; through these agreements, USAID is leveraging private sector interests and investment opportunities to drive more inclusive growth.
Ultimately, USAID’s work will result in increased access to and availability of diverse and nutritious fruits, vegetables, and pulses in local, regional, and national markets and will contribute significantly to improving food security, through activities like:
– Hold competitions for value chain co-investment/innovation grants as well as capacity building and training grants.
– Partner with agri-firms to invest in supply chain governance and input distribution networks to support greater inclusion of smallholders in agricultural market growth.
– Help stimulate growth in support service market sectors and facilitate increased access for farmers to improved services and technologies.
– Develop partnerships with local groups such as nongovernmental organizations, private businesses, microfinance institutions, social venture capital firms, and commercial banks.
I am working on an entrepreneurship training resource project that will create employment for 3000 direct jobs in Cameroon in the next 5 years, can I benefit for the USAID grant?
USAID invests in Cameron via the West Africa Trade and Investment Hub helps farmers and firms to compete, attract investment to the region, and boost their regional and global trade. The Trade Hub provides technical support to the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Trade Resource Center in Douala, which offers training to national customs officials and Cameroonian companies on the documentation required for exports throughout West Africa and to the United States under AGOA.
I am President of SOCIAL HOPE AND LAMB OBLIGE MINISTRIES (SHALOM) Trust, which is registered Evangelical & Educational charitable trust non-denominational and non-profit indigenous Indian oraganization to fulfill teaching & compassion of our lord Jesus Christ, entrusted to his disciples& carry out the social obligation as a society reaching the under privileges masses, particularly in Odisha State of India. Our organization is very small and we need funds to support our education goals, so we request you to please sponsor my organization that we can go to ahead and succeed in our mission.
I have an NGO in Zambia – HIV prevention community organization (HPCO) – and I am kindly asking for funders who can help my NGO with funds I need donors to partner with I look forward to your positive response if what am asking you is behold your power you can connect me to your fellow donors who can be of help thank you
With an HIV prevalence of 11.6 percent, Zambia benefits from USAID’s assistance, through the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) to scale-up integrated prevention, care, and treatment programs and lessen the impact of HIV/AIDS. Through PEPFAR, today more than 774,000 Zambians receive daily life-saving antiretroviral treatment as compared to 3,500 in 2004; the HIV incidence rate has fallen sharply in the last decade; and the infection rate for children born to HIV-infected mothers has dropped from 45 percent to less than 5 percent. As part of its strategy of disease prevention, management, and mitigation, USAID supports services to over 400,000 children. USAID is committed to contributing to an AIDS-free generation in Zambia by supporting parenting programs, life-skills training for adolescents and young women, access to education through school block grants, access to HIV treatment, and household economic strengthening.
Im so happy about the initiative and my area of.intrest is on the on training if ICT to the vulnerable for employment
Thanks for your efforts to increase youth economic opportunities in your country using information and communication technologies training and employment services. Please consider applying for USAID grant funding if you have a commercial service that can scale impact across your country.
I am from Somalia, working one of the Public universities in Northern Somalia, Lasanod, and responsible for Nugaal University Research Center. I am thinking about Universities Research Capacity Development projects for Somalia or sub regions. Kindly guide me on the way forward.
Is this for schools in Nepal too ?
Yes! USAID has a leading role in promoting early grade reading on the national education reform agenda and works closely with the Government of Nepal in rolling out a national early grade reading program. Please apply for grant funding if you have innovations that can improve the quality of education, restoring access to education for children affected by the April 2015 earthquake, or providing safe learning environments for adolescents so that they can finish school.
I wish to focus on sustainable Municipal Waste Management through Material Recovery process. This undertaking would result into the creation of jobs and conservation of natural resources. Therefore, I would be glad if my proposal were to be accorded attention.
I want to use machine learning to improve climate resilience. How can machine learning applications in in humanitarian relief overcome challenges of privacy and data protection? Can USAID offer me grant funding to study machine learning accountability and trust issues? How to address bias in disaster recovery activities?
Please review USAID’s Climate-Resilient Development Framework (2014), which offers a robust five-stage approach to help decision-makers and development practitioners systematically assess climate-related risks and prioritize climate-resilient development. It was created by USAID’s Global Climate Change Office, with USAID Missions in Barbados, Jamaica, Nepal, Peru, the Philippines, St. Lucia, Tanzania, and West Africa, this “development-first” approach helps decision-makers and practitioners integrate climate considerations directly into development activities across multiple sectors.
I want to carry out a research on the remedies of prevalence of typhoid and malaria fever co-infection in Nigeria
About the Idea Submission deadline
There isn’t a specific application deadline for USAID DIV, though I would not wait to apply. There is only so much grant funding available from this donor and you do not want to lose out on financing your innovation.
Hiawoanwu African Faith Basic School is located @ Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality. I am pleading with USAID to come to our aid. The children are sitting under a pavilion with animals. We will be happy if you build a classroom block for us and supply other teaching materials. Thank you.
Unfortunately, USAID explicitly states that DIV does not fund capital improvements such as building schools or supplying teachers with educational materials. They list those interventions as having limited potential to scale, minimal demonstration of cost-effectiveness and impact, and lacking a private-sector approach.