Apply Now: $25,000 for African Artificial Intelligence Applications

We need to develop scalable, locally relevant artificial intelligence applications that address pressing national challenges in sectors like healthcare, agriculture, education, safety, and public services.We should support startups building impactful solutions with open source large language models to unlock Africa’s next generation of AI innovation.

$25,000 for Generative AI Innovations for Africans

Llama Impact Accelerator Program is a regional program in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Senegal.

Llama is a suite of large language models developed by Meta, designed to generate and understand human-like text with an open-sourced software design that is optimized for efficiency. Llama models require fewer computational resources for training and inference compared to many other LLMs. This makes them more accessible to a wider community of developers and researchers.

The Llama Impact Accelerator Program is for startups based in Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, or South Africa that are building impactful Generative AI solutions using Llama that:

Have a working prototype or MVP, including early-stage products that clearly demonstrate technical potential

Are available to fully participate in the 6-week accelerator (including in-person sessions)

Have a solution that is aligned with the country-specific focus areas (see country pages for details)

It offers equity-free funding of up to $25,000, access to workshops and hands-on technical training, and mentorship from industry experts and AI leaders for African innovators.

Apply Now! Deadline is June 27, 2025

