Apply Now: $200,000 Funding for Responsible AI Solutions

Rapid technological advancement promises tremendous benefits, but it also risks exacerbating socio-economic disparities and deepening social divisions.

While technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, algorithm-driven information systems, and digital platforms can drive innovation, efficiency, and new economic opportunities, they also present challenges related to workforce disruption, transparency, accountability, bias mitigation, and data privacy.

How can we support innovations that intentionally leverage emerging technologies to uplift all individuals, particularly those most vulnerable to workforce disruption and the impacts of data control asymmetries?

Investments and Grants for Empowering Responsible AI

Sorenson Impact Foundation 2025 RFP aims to ensure that digital technologies, especially AI, are developed and deployed in ways that foster inclusive growth, equitable access, and long-term economic resilience.

This involves guiding technological advancements to serve the collective good, while preventing the reinforcement of exclusion, division, and economic inequality. For example:

Inclusive Decision-Making Frameworks: Projects that involve diverse stakeholders in AI development to ensure technologies reflect a broad spectrum of perspectives and needs.



Digital Public Infrastructure: Initiatives that build and maintain digital systems accessible to all, fostering equitable participation in the digital economy.



AI governance frameworks: Frameworks that prioritize worker equity, transparency, and ethical deployment.

AI and data governance: Strategies that protect worker and consumer rights in an increasingly automated economy.



Strategies that align AI investments with ethical and inclusive economic models: Strategies and models that ensure innovation fosters long-term stability rather than displacement.



Strategies and models that ensure innovation fosters long-term stability rather than displacement. Innovation to Strengthen the Information Ecosystem: Technologies and frameworks that combat misinformation, enhance digital literacy, and promote a more trustworthy and resilient media environment.

The Sorenson Impact Foundation has the ability to deploy both philanthropic and catalytic investment capital to support innovative solutions that harness emerging technologies to create a more equitable economic landscape.

They do not give an official program related investment or grant amount. Yet previous grants average around $200,000 according to their recent IRS Form 990-PF.

Apply Now: Deadline is July 31, 2025

