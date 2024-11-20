The Latest
Foreign Influence on Civic Space in Uganda by the Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) examines whether Uganda is drawing inspiration from the People’s Republic of China (PRC)...
Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is preventable. We can prevent violence through multiple pathways: by preventing violence before it occurs, particularly among children and youth, as well as preventing the re-occurrence...
Over the last year, the Audere team found multiple insights from our work deploying practical artificial intelligence solutions in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Mainly, donors and health organizations are increasingly...
Donald Trump will be the US President again in January, 2025. His last turn as President was decisive and detrimental to international development. He’s promised even more damaging changes this time.
How will the second...
The global gender gap in technology remains significant. Women and girls are often underrepresented in technology access, digital literacy, and STEM skills. It is vital to support and promote programs that empower and inspire...
Nigeria, as the African continent’s most populous country, is singularly positioned to harness artificial intelligence’s transformative capacity to address pressing socio-economic conundrums, accelerate economic...
In the past two decades, healthcare systems around the world have been on a transformative journey, marked by the increasing adoption of Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Electronic Health Records (EHR). These technologies,...
Paid fellowships can prepare the next generation of outstanding African leaders by providing them with unique work opportunities at the most senior level of prominent African institutions or multilateral organizations, whose...
In 1950, Alan Turing famously proposed the “Turing Test” to measure machine intelligence. If a machine could engage in a conversation indistinguishable from a human, it could be said to possess intelligence. This test...
Blockchain technology has been lauded as a solution to longstanding development issues, with proponents claiming it can bring unprecedented transparency, accountability, and efficiency.
However, as highlighted in Conjuring...