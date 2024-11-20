The Latest

PRC Malign Influence Is Inspiring Ugandan Digital Authoritarianism

Published on: Nov 20 2024 by Guest Writer - Leave a Comment
Foreign Influence on Civic Space in Uganda by the Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) examines whether Uganda is drawing inspiration from the People’s Republic of China (PRC)...
Apply Now: £500,000 for Digital Violence Against Women and Girls Reduction Solutions

Published on: Nov 18 2024 by Wayan Vota - 2 Comments
Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is preventable. We can prevent violence through multiple pathways: by preventing violence before it occurs, particularly among children and youth, as well as preventing the re-occurrence...
5 Key Million-Dollar Questions for Artificial Intelligence in Global Health

Published on: Nov 14 2024 by Guest Writer - Leave a Comment
Over the last year, the Audere team found multiple insights from our work deploying practical artificial intelligence solutions in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Mainly, donors and health organizations are increasingly...
How Will President Trump Impact USAID Business Forecast Procurement?

Published on: Nov 12 2024 by Wayan Vota - 1 Comment
Donald Trump will be the US President again in January, 2025. His last turn as President was decisive and detrimental to international development. He’s promised even more damaging changes this time. How will the second...
Apply Now: TechGirls USA Training Program for STEM Careers

Published on: Nov 11 2024 by Wayan Vota - 6 Comments
The global gender gap in technology remains significant. Women and girls are often underrepresented in technology access, digital literacy, and STEM skills. It is vital to support and promote programs that empower and inspire...
Nigeria vs Rwanda: Which National Artificial Intelligence Policy is Better?

Published on: Nov 07 2024 by Guest Writer - 1 Comment
Nigeria, as the African continent’s most populous country, is singularly positioned to harness artificial intelligence’s transformative capacity to address pressing socio-economic conundrums, accelerate economic...
Mature Electronic Health Record Implementations Can Reduce Patient Mortality

Published on: Nov 06 2024 by Guest Writer - Leave a Comment
In the past two decades, healthcare systems around the world have been on a transformative journey, marked by the increasing adoption of Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Electronic Health Records (EHR). These technologies,...
Apply Now: $100,000 Paid Fellowships at Prominent African Institutions

Published on: Nov 04 2024 by Wayan Vota - 5 Comments
Paid fellowships can prepare the next generation of outstanding African leaders by providing them with unique work opportunities at the most senior level of prominent African institutions or multilateral organizations, whose...
The Kozma Test for Artificial General Intelligence: Can AI End Global Poverty?

Published on: Oct 31 2024 by Wayan Vota - 8 Comments
In 1950, Alan Turing famously proposed the “Turing Test” to measure machine intelligence. If a machine could engage in a conversation indistinguishable from a human, it could be said to possess intelligence. This test...
Please Stop Conjuring Blockchain Pilots in Humanitarian Relief Programs

Published on: Oct 30 2024 by Nadia Andrada - 2 Comments
Blockchain technology has been lauded as a solution to longstanding development issues, with proponents claiming it can bring unprecedented transparency, accountability, and efficiency. However, as highlighted in Conjuring...

