⇓ More from ICTworks

Investing in health supply chain technology improves healthcare access and it’s a strategic move to build a healthier, more resilient populace that can better address current and future health challenges.

Sign Up Now for more research grants

Better supply chain technology can significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare delivery, an efficient health supply chain can enhance healthcare outcomes, and enable healthcare authorities to make informed decisions about resource allocation and health policy development. Data-driven approaches can enhance disease surveillance, support vaccination programs, and respond more effectively to public health emergencies, such as epidemics or natural disasters.

Global Health Supply Chain Research Challenge

The 2023 Global Health Supply Chain Research Challenge seeks proposals from individuals or organizations with education or experience in health supply chains and pharmaceutical management that focus on one or more of our key supply chain themes:

Data-Driven Supply Chains

Supply Chain Sustainability and Self-Reliance

Innovative Scalable Solutions

Supply Chain Risk Management and Resiliency

The Challenge will provide small seed grants of up to $12,000 to the authors of the top submission(s)that focus on proposals that do one or more of the following within low- and middle-income countries (LMICs):

Study challenges or best practices of using data to drive decisions within health supply chains.

Evaluate the root causes or innovative approaches for reaching the last mile and designing people-centered health supply chains.

Analyze barriers and propose approaches to increase health supply chain sustainability and self-reliance.

Study the effectiveness and efficiency of existing health supply chains and pharmaceutical management programs.

Evaluate and provide recommendations for health supply chain risk management best practices that build resiliency.

The principal investigator team must include at least one person from a LMIC.

Apply Now! Deadline is October 15, 2023

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to apply for USAID grants for humanitarian aid projects? Get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: