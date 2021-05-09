Apply Now! $50,000 for Women’s Economic Empowerment Research

⇓ More from ICTworks

Financial inclusion has an impact on many aspects of the lives of poor and marginalized people. It helps them smooth consumption and absorb financial shocks and can facilitate productive investments in education and commercial enterprise. Digital financial services also can empower women economically through various pathways.

However, there are currently only a handful of rigorously designed studies from very specific population samples that demonstrate the impact of digital finance on women’s economic empowerment. Additional studies are needed to improve our ability to generalize research findings and advance policy recommendations.

Women's Economic Empowerment Funding

The Women’s Economic Empowerment and Digital Finance research initiative will generate evidence on the pathways between digital financial services and women’s economic empowerment with rigorous research projects.

$50,000 research grants are available for organizations in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa to embark on:

Measurement Studies , including developing novel measurement techniques, an adaptation of an existing measure to a different cultural context, or population.

, including developing novel measurement techniques, an adaptation of an existing measure to a different cultural context, or population. Qualitative Studies to disentangle the causal mechanisms of an RCT or shed light on specific sub-themes, including investigations as formative research or advancing existing studies.

to disentangle the causal mechanisms of an RCT or shed light on specific sub-themes, including investigations as formative research or advancing existing studies. Pilot Studies to stimulate early data acquisition and analysis fieldwork and explore promising opportunities for future large-scale projects.

For any research involving human participants or data relating to identifiable human subjects, researchers are required to complete a research ethics review and provide proof of the approval from an Institutional Review Board (IRB).

Apply now! Deadline is May 31, 2021.

