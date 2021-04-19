Apply Now: $15,000 for Online Conservation Conversation Platform Ideas

⇓ More from ICTworks

Historically, rural voices have been either missing or largely ignored in much of the debate and decision making around the management of natural resources, particularly wildlife, in Africa. However, the involvement of local people is critical to successful conservation outcomes.

Online communities can allow local people to join in discussions and open up conversations to wider constituencies and their viewpoints. Especially online communities where the conversations are civil, polite and respectful across the discussions.

$15,000 African Conservation Challenge

Digital identity startup Yoti has launched an African Conservation Challenge exploring the use of digital identities to help foster authentic, trusted, dignified online dialogue between communities and other stakeholders engaged in conservation across the Southern Africa region.

Sign Up Now for Grant Funding Emails

Individuals and organisations based anywhere in Africa should submit preliminary ideas for an online platform that will engage government officials, conservation leaders, members of the public and, crucially, local communities living close to protected areas or whose land is wildlife habitat, to ensure trusted, respectful, verified and non-confrontational debate on critical issues that affect them, and the policies and programmes of the wider conservation sector.

The African Conservation Challenge will award a $15,000 prize for a short proposal outlining the proposed functionality and layout of the website. The final site design and functionality will be determined following discussions between the winning entry, and Resource Africa and Yoti.

Background reading for the site design includes Community, conservation, and collaboration: A framework for success, and Community Engagement in Biodiversity Conservation

Apply Now! Deadline is May 30th, 2021

More Innovation Funding Opportunities

Please RSVP Now to learn how you can access funding from USAID, CDC, the Gates Foundation, and other formal program donors, at the Global Digital Development Forum on May 5.

Our amazing agenda features A Practical Guide to Project Financing, where you can learn how emerging tech-enabled companies can access funding from USA-based donors.

You’ll be able to walk through the formal RFP process, and find out the steps, assets, and preparations you need to win new business with major donors and their implementing partners like these: