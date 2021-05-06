Is It Finally Time to Retire Sustainability in ICT4D?

⇓ More from ICTworks

Talk – and debate – of the term “sustainability” in ICT4D is nothing new. The theme has been discussed on ICTworks for more than a decade. In recent years, however, it’s really become all the rage.

Build for Sustainability is the fourth Principle for Digital Development. Everywhere you look, people in the sector want to know, how will such and such be sustainable? By which, of course, they are really referring to financial sustainability.

It is time for me to come clean. I used to be a huge fan boy of sustainability. I even own a ‘Build for Sustainability’ t-shirt. (Yes, seriously.) It took me founding a civictech platform though to realize that something was actually quite off with our over-emphasis on sustainability when it comes to ICT4D.

Is Long Lasting Always a Good Thing?

Lately, I’ve been asking myself, is the prolonged life of a digital solution really what we should aspire to? The answer I keep coming back to is, not necessarily.

From my work on Civi, I’ve realized that what matters most when it comes to the social impact we are trying to achieve is not whether Civi survives as a platform, but whether the innovations we are trying to introduce into the market survive. That could be achieved with or without us, although obviously I’d love for us to be the ones achieving widescale impact.

By being so wed to the long-term existence of the digital solutions we support, I wonder if we are not missing out on the opportunity to drive sustainable innovation (to which I would also include innovations in approaches to deploying tech, such as those related to ethics and inclusion).

Sustainable innovation focuses on ensuring that the innovative ideas that we support continue to deliver impact over time, regardless of the vehicle they are delivered by. If ODK, for example, ends up not being sustainable, who cares? As a solution, it has already transformed how mobile data collection is done in the sector and now forms the base code for much of the more successful solutions in that space.

How many trailblazers in the digital technology space were ultimately not sustainable? It’s a long list, including companies like CompuServe, Altavista, Friendster, and many more. (Feel free to reminisce in the comments and share some of your favorite examples of unsustainable pioneers). Their lack of financial sustainability was not actually a bad thing.

Finding a product-market fit that is commercially viable over an extended period of time in a rapid evolving market is a challenge, all the more so when you are one of the first to market. Not to mention that it is pretty much impossible to predict what technology solutions will actually be financially sustainable over the long-term.

Viability, not Sustainability

I know what you’re asking, but if we don’t focus on financial sustainability, aren’t donors just going to be wasting their money on countless failed efforts as in the past? The answer is no, if we focus on the right metrics.

A better alternative to financial sustainability is financial viability. The reason is simple. Financial viability is fairly easy to assess from early on. I can explain to an investor why Civi’s business model is financially viable (i.e. we have feasible revenue streams and a product-market fit), but it gets a lot more wishy-washy if you ask me to accurately explain how we will be sustainable over the long-term, primarily because I cannot predict how the market will evolve that far into the future (i.e. changes in tech trends, new competition, regulatory changes, etc.).

The other nice thing about viability is that you can and should assess it from the offset. That means that when a donor or practitioner receives a proposal for something including a technology solution, they can determine right at that moment whether or not the proposed approach is likely to be financially viable.

If you receive a proposal and it does not or cannot convincingly answer how the solution plans to be viable, don’t fund it. Simple as that. There’s no need to wait until year 4 of the project for them to share a sustainability plan with you. Plus, we all know that once the funding relationship stops, so does the follow up.

So it doesn’t really make sense to fund something on a theoretical long-term plan that they won’t submit until after they spend most of the money already and that we won’t end up tracking after the funding stops.

We have come to a point in the sector where donors should be requiring financial viability plans when it comes to many digital solutions (especially those that are in well-established use cases) as part of the initial funding proposal—while also still leaving space for cutting edge R&D that may not be financially viable.

No investors will give Civi a dime unless we can prove that case from day one, so why are so many donors and donor-funded projects still waiting years into funding for that answer?

In short, financial viability simply means that the solution can demonstrate a clear path to existing on its own, independent of donor support. That could be in terms of commercial viability or as a public good. If they achieve that but are eventually put out of business (i.e. are no longer sustainable) because someone else came along and bested them, that’s actually good thing for innovation and potentially for development as well.

The views and opinions expressed in this blog post are those of the author and not necessarily the views and opinions of his employer, which at the time of writing is the United States Agency for International Development.