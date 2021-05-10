Apply Now: $7.5 Million USD to Grow Your Facebook Group Community Impact

⇓ More from ICTworks

Social media can be a force for good in developing countries. People can use platforms like Facebook Groups to create a positive impact on the broader world by mobilizing communities around social and economic goals.

However, these groups are often ad-hoc. They are created by enthusiastic leaders who do not have formal training in community development or online community management and can be so informal that they are ineffectual.

Facebook Groups Community Accelerator

The Facebook Groups Community Accelerator will offer support and guidance in how to grow your community to make an even greater positive impact in the world. Facebook and GlobalGiving will fund your project with $50,000 USD during the eight-month training initiative. You could be eligible for $1 million USD in additional funding out of the $7.5 million total funding.

In addition to funding, Facebook Groups Community Accelerator participants will:

Refine their community’s mission, member and stakeholder engagement strategy, Theory of Change, and more.

Develop skills to lead effective teams, engage members in projects that further community goals, manage volunteers, and more.

Learn best practices for community income generation and options for organizational structures that help maximize community impact.

The Facebook Groups Community Accelerator is open to Facebook Groups in Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Mexico, Brazil, United States, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco & India that have existed for over one year and have more than 1,000 members.

