Apply Now! $255,000 Grant Funding for Internet Access, Security and Data

Internet access is a fundamental aspect for the full exercise of our human rights, according to the United Nations. The Internet enables greater access to information and sources of knowledge, expands the exercise of rights and freedoms, and allows access to opportunities and services such as employment, government services and others.

Yet there are still digital divides between rural and urban populations, between men and women, and among persons with disabilities, and different income levels. In addition, the Internet is under permanent construction. Ensuring its accessibility, stability, and security is essential to strengthen user trust and foster Internet growth.

$174,000 FRIDA Grant Funding Awards

FRIDA is a program by LACNIC that supports Latin American and Caribbean initiatives that contribute to the consolidation of a global, open, stable and secure Internet. FRIDA Awards recognize initiatives with proven impact that have contributed to:

Internet Stability and Security : Strengthening network security, resilience, interconnection and operation.

: Strengthening network security, resilience, interconnection and operation. Open and Free Internet : Promoting Internet user privacy, freedom and rights.

: Promoting Internet user privacy, freedom and rights. Internet Access: Expanding Internet access and promoting the benefits of connectivity.

Apply Now! Deadline is May 22, 2020

$60,000 ISIF Asia Grant Funding Awards

ISIF Asia is dedicated to empowering communities in the Asia Pacific region to research, design and implement Internet-based solutions. The 2020 Network Operations Research Grants will support two research and development projects focused on:

Improving security of the Internet routing system through the Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) standard.

Promoting the use of registry data through Registration Data Access Protocol (RDAP).

Facilitating analysis of datasets related to Internet infrastructure and its security.

Apply Now! Deadline is June 21, 2020

$20,000 Internet Society Service Award

The Internet Society presents the prestigious Jon Postel award each year to outstanding contributions in service to the data communications community and places particular emphasis on those who have supported and enabled others.

The chosen candidate will be presented with a USD20,000 honorarium to recognize their efforts in advancing the Internet for the benefit of everybody.

Apply Now! Deadline is June 5, 2020

