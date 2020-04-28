Apply Now: £500,000 DFID Grant Funding for COVID-19 Digital Response

⇓ More from ICTworks

Governments and civil society in low- and middle-income countries often lack the digital infrastructure to capture, share, and use data in the timescales and distance needed for COVID-19 Digital Response.

There is an international effort to invest in data capture and analysis methodologies and technologies for LMICs so they can better respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Yet development organizations worry that some of these digital tools come with:

Significant privacy and security implications

Under-represent of certain populations

Undermine existing data-reporting structures

How can solution providers and development organizations include clear standards and core ICT4D approaches as they select, design, and implement digital development technology?

£500,000 DFID Grant Funding

The DFID Frontier Technologies Hub COVID Action Data Challenge invites you to submit data innovations that can support LMICs with up to £50,000 per solution in the following categories:

Data-use solutions that support data integration and analysis

Data sources and collection tools that inform response

Epidemiological modelling to support response and planning

Responsible data needs in COVID-19 data systems

Selected applicants can receive a mix of support, including grant funding for rapid deployment and matchmaking with DFID and other donors for additional resources at a virtual showcase on or around 20 May, 2020.

Apply Now! Deadline is May 9, 2020

