Download Now: Official WHO COVID-19 Learning Resources Application

⇓ More from ICTworks

Get first access to World Health Organization‘s new COVID-19 mobile learning app targeted specifically to health workers. Download it now on:

The WHO mobile learning app focuses on providing frontline health workers with critical, evidence-based information and tools to improve their skills and capabilities related to the pandemic.

This COVID-19 Digital Response offers up-to-the-minute guidance, training, and virtual workshops to support health workers in caring for patients infected by COVID-19, as well as how they can protect themselves as they do their critical work.

Sign Up Now for more COVID-19 resources!

The app was created in direct response to an online survey of health workers conducted in March and April 2020 that received 20,000 submissions. Key features include learning guidance, learning materials, and tools organized into the following COVID-19 subject matter areas:

Case Management: How to care for COVID-19 patients

Infection Prevention Control: Protecting health worker and the community

Risk Communication and Community Engagement: Communicating effectively with the public

Epidemiology: Distribution, characteristics, and determinants of COVID-19

Statistics: Updated news and statistics on the COVID-19 pandemic

Laboratory: Testing for COVID-19 in humans

Health Services and Systems: Strategic planning and coordinated action

International Health Regulations: Public health and international spread of disease

Research & Development: Working towards a treatment and a vaccine.

Operational Support and Logistics

Regional Information

The WHO mobile learning app is a convenient tool for accessing WHO’s rapidly expanding and evolving training materials and guidance, along with opportunities to participate in virtual classrooms and other live training in six global languages:

Arabic

Chinese

English

French

Russian

Spanish

This app is brought to you by the WHO Academy, a new internal division of WHO. The Academy will be officially launched in May 2021 as the WHO’s state-of-the-art lifelong learning center, applying the latest technologies and adult learning science to meet the learning needs of millions of health workers, policymakers, and WHO staff around the world.