Apply Now: £2.5 million for Mobile Internet Adoption and Digital Inclusion

Mobile networks have become the primary way of accessing the internet in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), driving economic growth, enabling access to life-enhancing services, and creating thriving business opportunities for people.

Mobile networks even form the basis of many COVID-19 Digital Responses.

However, there remains a significant portion of the population who remain offline. Women are 20% less likely to use mobile internet than men in LMICs. There is also an increasing “usage gap”, with 3.3 billion people covered by a mobile broadband network but not using mobile internet services.

Based on current trends, 40% of LMIC populations will still be offline by 2025.

£2.5 million for Mobile Internet Digital Inclusion

The GSMA Innovation Fund for Mobile Internet Adoption and Digital Inclusion will support innovations that increases mobile internet adoption and usage for underserved people not currently able to use mobile internet services.

GSMA is offering grant funding of £100,000 to £250,000 to scale your innovation over a 15- to 18-month period in support solutions that tackle one or more of the following barriers to mobile internet adoption:

Accessibility : Innovations which improve the accessibility and usability of handsets and mobile internet services for citizens who are unable to access them. This will not include accessibility to networks, electricity or IDs.

: Innovations which improve the accessibility and usability of handsets and mobile internet services for citizens who are unable to access them. This will not include accessibility to networks, electricity or IDs. Affordability : Innovations which improve affordability of handsets and mobile internet services.

: Innovations which improve affordability of handsets and mobile internet services. Digital skills : Innovations which focus on improving basic digital skills and confidence to use mobile internet.

: Innovations which focus on improving basic digital skills and confidence to use mobile internet. Safety and security: Innovations which focus on improving safety and security of those who want to use mobile internet. This will not include tacking issues of data privacy and fraud.

Apply Now! Deadline is May 22, 2020

