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When this USA administration dismantled USAID, people noticed. Courts intervened. Senators held hearings. Aid workers went on television. The chaos was loud, and the resistance was proportional.

When the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office quietly published its multi-year ODA allocations recently, it got roughly 15 seconds on Channel 4 news. That same day, a COVID inquiry and a meningitis outbreak in Kent competed for the headlines.

As one observer noted on LinkedIn, “It’s been a great day to bury the bad news.” Spoiler alert: the bad news is genuinely terrible.

What FCDO Numbers Actually Say

FCDO’s bilateral aid to Africa will be slashed by £874 million by 2028-29. That is a 56% cut compared to 2024-25 levels.

To put that in perspective, the continent that holds over half of the world’s extreme poor and where climate shocks, conflict, and disease outbreaks are accelerating faster than anywhere else receives the sharpest absolute and proportional reduction in the entire FCDO portfolio.

The UK is cutting steeper than any other G7 country, going further and faster than even the United States.

Let that sit for a moment.

A Labour government, elected in part on a promise to restore Britain’s standing as a force for good in the world, is outpacing Donald Trump in the speed at which it is withdrawing from the continent where the need is most acute.

Funding for the Global Polio Eradication Initiative has been withdrawn entirely. Experts have warned that up to 200,000 children could be paralysed by polio every year without sustained eradication financing. We spent four decades on that work. It is gone.

The WISH programme, which delivers last-mile sexual and reproductive health services across Africa, faces 30% cuts. FCDO’s own equality impact assessment projects the revised programme will prevent 9,500 maternal deaths and avert 1 million unsafe abortions in fragile states.

At 2025/26 funding levels, those numbers would have been 11,900 maternal deaths and 1.6 million unsafe abortions prevented. The difference is not an abstraction. It is a spreadsheet of names that will never exist.

This Is What the Domino Effect Looks Like

When this USA administration defunded USAID last year, practitioners consoled themselves with the assumption that European donors would absorb some of the shock. That assumption is now dead.

A peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet this year projects that global aid cuts, if current trends continue, could lead to at least 9.4 million additional deaths by 2030, with about 2.5 million of those being children under five.

The number is not the point. The direction is the point.

The US funded around 47% of the global humanitarian appeal in 2024. Now the UK, Germany, and Canada are following. There is no backstop. There is no donor of last resort waiting in the wings.

The numbers for 2026 ODA are even worse.

For ICT4D practitioners, the implications run deeper than headline funding cuts.

I’ve written before about how the forces reshaping global health in 2026 include the collapse of regional coordination frameworks, the fragmentation of integrated disease surveillance, and the hollowing out of the community health worker infrastructure that digital health tools depend on.

Those tools do not work in a vacuum. They require trained workers, functioning supply chains, and underlying systems that donor funding has been building for two decades. You cannot sustain a digital health platform when the health clinic it supports closes.

The FCDO’s own analysis acknowledges that in Malawi, expected programme closures will leave approximately 250,000 adolescents losing access to modern family planning annually and put 20,000 children at risk of dropping out of school due to the end of school feeding.

The country-specific specificity in the FCDO equality impact assessment is, in a grim way, useful. It is harder to dismiss 250,000 adolescents in Malawi than it is to dismiss “bilateral reductions.”

The Convenient Fiction of Prioritisation

FCDO’s official framing is that this is not a retreat, it is a “reset.” The UK will move from donor to investor, from service delivery to system support, from grants to expertise.

Those are reasonable-sounding phrases. They are also the phrases every bilateral donor uses when it is cutting programs it does not want to defend in public.

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The reality is that FCDO is reducing its bilateral ODA by approximately 37%, with country and regional programs taking roughly 36% cuts and centrally managed programs taking approximately 42% hits. The proportion of country and regional bilateral spend going to Sub-Saharan Africa will drop by 8%.

There is a legitimate argument that prioritizing fragile and conflict-affected states is the right call, and FCDO’s decision to increase that share to over 70% of country and regional spending by 2028/29 deserves credit.

But prioritizing Fragile and Conflict-Affected States is not the same as maintaining the Africa portfolio.

Sierra Leone and Malawi are likely to lose FCDO health programming entirely. Those are not fragile states in active conflict. Those are countries with functioning government partners, years of accumulated digital health investment, and populations who depend on services with no domestic alternative.

As we noted when tracking how the US aid freeze created a real humanitarian crisis, the problem is not just immediate service delivery gaps. It is the destruction of institutional capacity that took decades to build and cannot be reassembled quickly when political winds change.

What This Means for You

Three things practitioners and policymakers should act on now:

1. Stop waiting for the reset narrative to resolve itself.

The “donor to investor” framing will not replace lost grant funding in maternal health or digital public infrastructure. Equity instruments and blended finance do not serve populations in extreme poverty, they serve markets that can generate returns. If your program model depends on sustained FCDO bilateral grants, you need a contingency plan today.

2. Document everything you can before the systems close.

Health surveillance networks, digital health data registries, community health worker training records: these are assets. When clinics close, the institutional knowledge and patient data often disappear with them. The global health community is already flying blind because the clinics that used to compile mortality data have shut. Prioritize data preservation and portability now.

3. Make the political cost visible.

The UK cuts succeeded in staying quiet because the development community let them. FCDO chose their publication date deliberately. One submission to Parliament, one well-placed editorial, one sustained public campaign could have complicated that calculus.

We have more political leverage than we use.

The question the UK government has not been asked loudly enough is simple: how many of those 9.4 million projected deaths are British foreign policy choices? Someone should ask it.