Apply Now: £200,000 for Your Digital Inclusion Solutions

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Three billion people — 38% of the world’s population — experience the digital divide daily. They live within mobile broadband coverage but remain offline, blocked by barriers like device affordability, unreliable electricity, and limited digital skills.

In Africa alone, 960 million people have coverage but don’t use mobile internet, while 80% of mobile towers in off-grid and weak-grid areas still run on diesel. Digital inclusion and energy access can no longer be treated as separate challenges.

£200,000 for Digital Inclusion

The GSMA Innovation Fund for Green Transition for Mobile is now accepting applications from for-profit small and growing enterprises across Africa, Central and South America, and South and Southeast Asia.

The fund provides grants up to £200,000 alongside technical assistance, bootcamp participation, investor connections, and visibility through GSMA publications and events.

The fund targets two focus areas:

Clean energy access for digital inclusion — business models that bridge energy and affordability gaps, supporting reliable access to mobile networks and devices. Think mini-grid solutions, smart metering, renewable energy for telecom towers, and productive-use energy models.

— business models that bridge energy and affordability gaps, supporting reliable access to mobile networks and devices. Think mini-grid solutions, smart metering, renewable energy for telecom towers, and productive-use energy models. Device circularity and handset affordability — services that extend device lifespans and reduce environmental impact through repair, refurbishment, trade-in programs, leasing models, and responsible e-waste recycling. The global market for circular mobile devices is projected to exceed $150 billion by 2027, and refurbished phones carry 80–90% lower carbon emissions than new devices.

The fund is open to for-profit private sector enterprises that leverage mobile and digital technologies, including AI. Competitive applicants will demonstrate solutions that are innovative, locally rooted, commercially sustainable, and scalable with measurable impact on underserved populations.

Apply Now! Deadline is April 6, 2026

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