An Obituary for USAID: an Icon of Global Development

USAID passed away this weekend from Administration causes.
It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the passing of USAID, an institution that once stood as a beacon of hope and partnership in global development. It died on February 1, 2025 from mortal wounds delivered by Executive Orders and State Department actions.
Born in 1961 under President John F. Kennedy’s administration, USAID was conceived with the noble aim of promoting and supporting economic and social development worldwide.
For over six decades, USAID has been a pioneer in the fight against poverty, fostering sustainable development, and advancing democracy and health across the globe.
However, ill health in the past two weeks precipitated its quick death.
The unexpected freeze of its funding on January 20th marked the beginning of a startling decline. A financial paralysis occurred on January 27th, crippling ongoing projects and stalling crucial aid to countless communities worldwide that depended on its support.
Confirmation of its untimely demise today include:
- USAID website going offline
- USAID payment system going offline
- Removal of USAID seals from its DC headquarters
- Its sublimation into State Department
These actions reflect more than just administrative changes; they represent a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy and its commitment to international development. The repercussions of this shift will be felt by millions around the world who benefited from USAID’s programs and initiatives, which have historically exemplified American generosity and solidarity.
As we mourn USAID’s passing, it’s crucial to remember the profound impact that USAID has had in shaping better futures. From fighting HIV/AIDS and famine to empowering women and building capacities in emerging markets, USAID’s contributions have left indelible marks.
Though today marks the end of an era, let us also honor the legacy of USAID by continuing to champion the values it upheld. In its memory, may we strive to live up to its enduring vision of a more prosperous and just world for all in whatever efforts, actions, and careers we take on.
I like the article and I particularly like the metaphor on an obituary used to describe the dismantling of USAID.
Thank you for this interesting Article.
What a tragedy of magnanimous proportion!
I am crushed to report that the ClusterMusk continues: Secretary Rubio notified Congress he will be abolishing USAID & integrating parts into State Department
I am sincerely shocked by whats happening with USAID, its funding, and its employees. With the 90-day pause in funding, it will take 30 days to develop criteria for evaluating projects. Then a small group of people is going to assess USAID’s entire portfolio of projects in 60 days. That is humanly impossible. Futhermore, the President of the United States cannot soley rule by executive order and it is illegal from him to alter funding or abolish federal agencies – that power belongs to Congress alone. These unlawful acts, combined with Elon Musk’s access to sensitive information/areas without security clearance should be the subject of an FBI investigation. Thats what would happen to anyone else in the same shoes. Its unfortunate that the President does not understand the laws of his own country and clearly has not read the Constitution. Its unfortunate that criminal acts are being committed before our eyes in public and not one American law enforcement agency hasn’t responded. And its unfortunate that the “soft power” that made the United States an international leader and even a superpower will now be lost, the absense of which will be filled by malign actors who will aggressively work against American interests.
If the world’s richest man can buy off the whole world including the dying for his own economic interests, does he care anyway. The man behind all this remember is the richest nan in the world whose acts of charity are perhaps known only by himself. Bravo USAID