USAID passed away this weekend from Administration causes.

It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the passing of USAID, an institution that once stood as a beacon of hope and partnership in global development. It died on February 1, 2025 from mortal wounds delivered by Executive Orders and State Department actions.

Born in 1961 under President John F. Kennedy’s administration, USAID was conceived with the noble aim of promoting and supporting economic and social development worldwide.

For over six decades, USAID has been a pioneer in the fight against poverty, fostering sustainable development, and advancing democracy and health across the globe.

However, ill health in the past two weeks precipitated its quick death.

The unexpected freeze of its funding on January 20th marked the beginning of a startling decline. A financial paralysis occurred on January 27th, crippling ongoing projects and stalling crucial aid to countless communities worldwide that depended on its support.

Confirmation of its untimely demise today include:

USAID website going offline

USAID payment system going offline

Removal of USAID seals from its DC headquarters

Its sublimation into State Department

These actions reflect more than just administrative changes; they represent a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy and its commitment to international development. The repercussions of this shift will be felt by millions around the world who benefited from USAID’s programs and initiatives, which have historically exemplified American generosity and solidarity.

As we mourn USAID’s passing, it’s crucial to remember the profound impact that USAID has had in shaping better futures. From fighting HIV/AIDS and famine to empowering women and building capacities in emerging markets, USAID’s contributions have left indelible marks.

Though today marks the end of an era, let us also honor the legacy of USAID by continuing to champion the values it upheld. In its memory, may we strive to live up to its enduring vision of a more prosperous and just world for all in whatever efforts, actions, and careers we take on.

