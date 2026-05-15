Apply Now: $290 Million for Infectious Disease Outbreak Response

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The 2014 Ebola crisis cost Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone $2.2 billion in lost economic growth. When SARS spread through Asia in 2003, affected countries lost $40 billion in GDP. COVID-19 shut down the world.

Early intervention is not just a health strategy; it is the only cost-effective one. Containment, surveillance, and fast response are consistently more manageable than combating full-scale outbreaks, according to the World Economic Forum.

That calculus drives the U.S. Department of State’s new Advancing Global Health Annual Program Statement.

$290 Million Global Health Opportunity

The Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy is accepting Statements of Interest for projects that enable countries to detect, contain, and manage infectious disease outbreaks at their earliest stages.

10 awards are available under this addendum, with total estimated funding of $290 million. Individual awards range from $500,000 to $250 million over five years.

Winning projects focus on time-bound, surge-oriented, scalable interventions during the earliest stages of an outbreak. Eligible activities include:

Rapid mobilization of technical and logistical capacity

Surveillance, lab strengthening, and community-based detection

Infection prevention, case management, and immunization response

Point-of-entry screening and border health measures

Coordination across national, regional, and international actors

Transition from emergency surge to longer-term resilience

Projects must demonstrate operational feasibility in high-risk environments.

Apply Now: Deadline is May 31, 2026

How to Use AI to Apply Fast

Many organizations will want to apply for this funding pool, but few know how.

There is a cheat code that will help you create a complaint, winning Statement of Interest in minutes. Its called AI. Yes, you can – and should be – using artificial intelligence to understand US government procurements and respond to them.

Here is an example SOI that I created with Claude. This has imaginary organizations doing real tasks that you can use to respond promptly with a strong SOI.

Subscribe now to build social impact AI today!

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