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The global market for artificial intelligence in government is projected to grow from $22 billion to nearly $100 billion by 2033, yet most developing countries have no AI initiatives in their public sectors.

A recent OECD assessment found that 75% of surveyed Southeast Asian nations have zero government AI use cases, even as research shows broad AI adoption could reduce federal deficits by up to 22% and boost GDP by up to 4% in developing economies.

$30 Million Investment by Google

Impact Challenge: AI for Government Innovation will fund nonprofits, social enterprises, and academic institutions partnering with governments to deploy generative and agentic AI solutions that transform public service delivery.

Selected organizations will receive up to $3 million in funding, plus participation in a multi-month Google.org Accelerator with pro bono technical support from Google AI experts, AI strategy and responsible governance training, and Google Cloud credits for tools like Vertex AI and Gemini.

Google.org is prioritizing three sectors where AI can drive measurable improvements in people’s lives:

Health: Enhancing public health systems so services reach all citizens regardless of location, such as AI-powered triage, frontline health worker support, or population-scale preventive care

Enhancing public health systems so services reach all citizens regardless of location, such as AI-powered triage, frontline health worker support, or population-scale preventive care Resilience: Empowering communities to plan, respond, and recover from crises through AI-powered forecasting and real-time disaster response

Empowering communities to plan, respond, and recover from crises through AI-powered forecasting and real-time disaster response Economy: Improving public infrastructure and affordability through predictive optimization of transit networks and resource allocation

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, public or private academic institutions, and for-profit social enterprises with clear social impact purposes. Applicants must partner with a government entity.

Apply Now! Deadline is April 3, 2026

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