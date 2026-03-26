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I’ve spent over a decade advocating for mobile phone access as a pathway to development. Like many in our community, I firmly believed that connecting everyone to smartphones and mobile internet was an unqualified good. But groundbreaking research has shaken my confidence in this assumption—and should shake yours too.

Our push for universal smartphone adoption might be making people worse off!

Researchers conducted a month-long randomized controlled trial, blocking all mobile internet access from their smartphones for two weeks. The results were stunning: participants showed significant improvements in mental health (larger effects than antidepressants), sustained attention (equivalent to being 10 years younger), and overall well-being. Perhaps most remarkably, 91% of participants improved on at least one of these outcomes.

The truth is more complex than our sector’s smartphone evangelism suggests.

While we celebrate every milestone in mobile penetration, we’ve ignored mounting evidence that constant connectivity comes with serious costs. And these costs that may be particularly severe in the very communities we’re trying to help.

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More Connected Means Less Well

The study’s mechanisms reveal why smartphones can undermine human flourishing.

When people couldn’t access mobile internet, they spent more time socializing in person, exercising, and being in nature. They reported increased social connectedness, better self-control, and improved sleep quality. In other words, blocking the technology freed participants to engage in activities that actually promote well-being.

This isn’t an isolated finding.

Research increasingly documents smartphone addiction rates between 29% and 85% among young adults, with direct links to depression and anxiety. A World Bank analysis found that life satisfaction among 15-year-olds in middle-income countries dropped nearly a full point between 2015 and 2022, the exact period of rapid smartphone adoption.

We need to acknowledge what many in our field refuse to say: smartphones may be making the people we serve less happy, less focused, and less mentally healthy.

Our Community’s Blind Spot

How did we get here?

I believe it’s because we’ve fallen victim to what my colleague Patrick Meier called our completely wrong assumptions about technology use in the developing world. We assumed that because smartphones offer obvious benefits, more smartphone access automatically equals better outcomes.

But this logic ignores basic human psychology.

As the researchers note, humans evolved in environments where information, entertainment, and social contact were scarce. Our brains struggle to self-regulate when these stimuli are constantly available. The very features that make smartphones powerful, can hijack attention and undermine well-being.

This connects to what Kentaro Toyama identified as one of the 10 common ICT4D myths: the belief that technology automatically improves lives. As Toyama noted, “Having the treadmill won’t make you athletic.” Simply providing smartphones doesn’t guarantee positive outcomes. It may actually create negative ones.

Feature Phone Alternative

We’ve been so focused on smartphones that we’ve dismissed alternatives that might serve people better. The feature phone is not yet dead in African countries. Maybe that’s a good thing.

Feature phones provide essential services without the addictive design patterns of smartphones. They offer connection without constant distraction, functionality without the psychological costs. Yet our sector consistently treats feature phones as inferior rather than potentially superior for many users’ well-being.

The researchers validate this approach by specifically blocking mobile internet while preserving voice and text functionality. Participants maintained essential communication while avoiding the mental health costs of constant connectivity. This is essentially what feature phones provide by design.

The Real Digital Divide

The most profound digital divide may not be between those with and without smartphones, but between those who control their technology use and those controlled by it. Our role as development professionals should be helping communities navigate this challenge thoughtfully, not simply maximizing device adoption.

The research offers a clear message: constant connectivity is not a prerequisite for human flourishing. It may actually undermine it. In our rush to connect everyone to everything, we may have lost sight of what connection actually means.

It’s time to admit that more smartphones doesn’t automatically mean more development. Sometimes the most powerful intervention is knowing when to disconnect.