I started ICTworks sixteen (16!) years ago to engage international development leaders to use ICT4D in their programs. This humble website is now the blog of record for a global digital development community and we’ve lasted longer than any single USAID program.

We have 25,000 email subscribers from around the world, with most of our readers from the Global South (thak you!). I regularly cull that subscriber list to ensure that each subscriber opens at least one email a month. When you add in website views, ICTworks has an impressive reach:

Every ICTworks post in 2024 was seen by an average of 10,000 people.

ICTworks is a community effort, with multiple authors from across the digital development community. You can share your ideas or insights in a free Guest Post or advertise your program to our readership with a paid Sponsored Post.

Top ICTworks Post Themes in 2024

Annual averages don’t tell the real story of which posts and trends were the most popular with program designers, project managers, software developers, academics, and humanitarian professionals.

Here are the 8 key themes we saw when analyzing our readership metrics last year. Scroll down to see the most popular posts of 2024 and what will excite digital development practitioners in 2025.

8. Digital Principles

The Principles for Digital Development were first introduced a decade ago to drive a systematic approach to ICT4D. Fast forward to 2024, and new we have multiple digital principles. It was also time to update the original Digital Principles and create new ones:

7. National Digital Policies

Multiple countries introduced national digital policies intended to drive digital transformation across government agencies, including USAID and other major donors. These policies and strategies help us all implement better digital development programs.

6. National AI Policies

Many countries took their digital development policy actions one step further and developed artificial intelligence strategies that either pushed for private sector solutions or worried about employment risks, as you can see from these posts:

5. ICT4D Solution Examples

We all want to know who is innovating, what they are working on, and which solutions are successful. Last year, we found multiple interventions in international development that excited and inspired us. Here are the most popular solution sets from 2024:

4. How To Guidelines

Practical guides that help us deploy digital solutions are always welcomed, especially when they are developed by major donors. USAID came through again this year with guides for AgriTech and Gender, while ChatGPT showed us how to respond to USAID RFPs.

3. Generative AI

Speaking of ChatGPT, last year saw continuous innovation in how we can use Generative AI in the formal procurement process. From writing RFPs, to responding with proposals, and evaluating which ideas are the best, new forms of GenAI were there to help in every step.

2. Winning New USAID Contracts

Everyone wants more donor funding for impactful digital development programs. In 2024, three of our most popular posts looked at how implementing partners could increase their win rate with USAID contracts, grants, and cooperative agreements.

1. Stinging Critiques of International Development

Last year’s most popular posts all asked deep questions of our almost-blind faith in digital development solutions to improve international development outcomes. In fact, our most popular post ever on ICTworks – of any year – questioned the use of Generative AI by a major donor.

