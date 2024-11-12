⇓ More from ICTworks

Donald Trump will be the US President again in January, 2025. His last turn as President was decisive and detrimental to international development. He’s promised even more damaging changes this time.

How will the second Trump Administration priorities and prerogatives impact the State Department, USAID, DFC, and the entire foreign assistance community?

USAID Business Forecast

Let’s start with the USAID Business Forecast. A new President and USAID Administrator can quickly impact the direction of US foreign assistance by promoting or delaying procurement. Hence the forecast is a leading indicator of Executive leadership influence.

Devex says the current USAID Business Forecast shows $31.1 billion in forthcoming procurement, with $4.6 billion in new opportunities — $3.1 billion in Washington and $1.5 billion in USAID missions. My analysis shows three key acquisition and assistance trends. I’ve added potential Trump Administration changes based on multiple discussions with leading development decision makers.

USAID Procurement Sector Trends

The dominant sectors represented in the business forecast highlight key areas of USAID’s focus for future funding. Global Health is the most prominent sector with 74 awards, showcasing USAID’s strong commitment to ongoing global health challenges like HIV/AIDS and reproductive health.

Other notable sectors include:

Trump Administration Changes

Everyone I spoke with expects major sector focus changes once a new USAID Administrator is sworn in. Or maybe even before then, as lower level political appointees start making decisions, or career staff make preemptive choices based on Presidential prerogatives.

DRG will have a clear change in focus from promoting democratic freedoms and combating mis- dis- and malinformation, to a focus on free speech that recasts content moderation and fact-checking as censorship. We can look to Twitter X as a model agreeable to Trump, not that other un social media is any better. Environment, and especially Climate, will be de-prioritized and maybe even dropped from core focus areas. Trump has already promised to remove the USA from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, and could remove us from the 1992 U.N. treaty that underpins the annual COP global climate negotiations. Reproductive health will suffer with a resurgence of the Global Gag Rule and potentially constraints on vaccine delivery and immunizations. My contacts say Robert F. Kennedy Jr is actually too radical for Senate confirmation, but to expect to see Roger Severino, who wrote the HHS portion of Project 2025, to lead HHS and gut the CDC, NIH, and anything related to abortions.

Anticipated USAID Award Release Trends

There is a clear spike in award release activity expected toward the second half of the FY25 fiscal year, especially in September 2025, with 50 awards expected to be released.

Other months with significant activity include December (22 awards) and June (29 awards). This indicates that the end of the calendar year and fiscal year will see a surge in awards, aligning with typical government contracting cycles where funding decisions and awards are often finalized before fiscal deadlines.

Smaller peaks are also observed in February (20 awards) and April (19 awards), suggesting that while the bulk of the awards will be released later in the year, there is a steady flow of opportunities throughout.

Trump Administration Changes

Expect a major slow-down in award releases, especially large awards from USAID/Washington. Administrator Power will probably leave in early January (if not before) and USAID will be adrift for a while – it is not seen as high on Trump’s list of government agencies. In fact, it may be downgraded from its current status and further folded into the State Department, which may also see funding cuts under Mark Rubio, who is to be Secretary of State.

Until there is a new Administrator, expect few if any major USAID/Washington procurement actions. I’m hearing March or April as the best guess for when we’ll get a new Administrator, but no clue on who. Do you have ideas?

USAID Geographic and Country Trends

Geographically, there are 179 Mission-led awards in low-to-middle-income countries in the Business Forecast. The Washington-based awards (37) indicate activities supporting overall program management, research, and technical support. USAID Bureaus are also on the Forecast, including Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance and Resilience, Environment, and Food Security (REFS).

Trump Administration Changes

I’ve been told that Ukraine funding will have a drastic reduction, but no consensus on changes to other countries’ funding, besides less funding overall. Typically, its more difficult to redirect Mission activities as they often have independent priorities that respond to country needs. Still, do expect a return to the “Journey to Self-Reliance” unifying principle

There certainly will be less funding for the United Nations and its many programs, like WFP and UNICEF. Trump choose Elise Stefanik as ambassador to the United Nations. She recently called for a complete reassessment of USA funding for the United Nations and blocked USA funding for UN humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Funding for multi-laterals like the World Bank, IADB, and even the Global Fund could see reductions as Trump moves to an America First positioning.

What Do You Think Will Happen?

Let me know your thoughts in the comments section. How will Trump impact aid? Will it be for the better, or is this the start of another dark four years in development?

