Over the past year, I’ve built a few different custom GPTs using the ChatGPT platform from OpenAI. My goal with each Generative AI tool is to help you understand the intricacies of US government regulations. This is especially needed by smaller international development firms and local organizations without large compliance teams.

I firmly believe that GenAI tools performing Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) using factual external resources can generate accurate human-readable responses from dense legal texts. Even when my chatbots fail.

My Custom GPTs on OpenAI

Here are the GenAI tools I’ve created using the ChatGPT platform and available on the GPT Store:

FAR Answer Bot – explores the Federal Acquisition Regulations that are 4x the size of the Bible.

AIDAR Answer Bot – interprets the USAID Acquisition Regulation s that expand on the FAR

ADS Answer Bot – understands the USAID Automated Directive Systems that details USAID policies

USAID.gov Answer Bot – looks at the USAID website and helps you find publicly available resources

ICTworks Answer Bot – mines the +2,500 posts on ICTworks for insights on digital development

Please be sure to share your feedback on using these chatbots with me. I am still learning how to optimize these tools, like everyone else on the LLM journey.

Custom GPTs are Now Free

OpenAI has just announced that the custom GPTs that I created on the OpenAI Store are now free to all ChatGPT users. You no longer need to create a paid account to enjoy these GPTs. You can also use OpenAI’s newest flagship model, GPT-4o.

Of course, with my custom GPTs, and any GenAI tool, please be sure to double check the results to ensure accuracy. We are all at the mercy of OpenAI with ChatGPT, which is trained on the full glory of the Internet – the good, bad, and ugly.

Also, please ask your EXO, RLO, or appropriate regulation expert for their input before making any decisions based on these chatbots. GenAI tools should be the start, not the end, of your understanding of USG regulations. There will always be nuance and context that no computer will know.

