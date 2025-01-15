⇓ More from ICTworks

At a recent Technology Salon on USAID under Trump 2.0, one of the participants put forth an interesting question for us to consider: Could digital public infrastructure be a reason for Trump 2.0 to fully fund USAID?

First of all, this new Administration will bring change – positive or negative depending on your viewpoint. For example, the Global Gag Rule may be seen by many as a step backwards in sexual and reproductive health. Yet there are other constituencies that are celebrating this change.

In the theme of finding potential positive changes in 2025, could the new Trump administration rally around DPI?

The Case for Digital Public Infrastructure

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) are the foundational digital systems and platforms that enable societies to function more efficiently, inclusively, and equitably. DPI encompasses a broad range of services and technologies, including digital identity systems, payment platforms, data exchange frameworks, and open-source technologies that support public goods and services.

Here are three example from around the world:

Aadhaar (India): Aadhaar is the world's largest biometric-based digital identity system, used by over 1.3 billion people in India. It provides citizens with a unique identification number, enabling them to access various government services, including subsidies, pensions, and healthcare. Aadhaar also serves as the foundation for other digital initiatives, such as India Stack, which offers digital payments, e-signatures, and data-sharing services .

Estonia's e-Government Platform: Estonia is a global leader in digital governance, offering an extensive range of public services online via e-Estonia. Citizens can vote, file taxes, access healthcare records, and start businesses entirely digitally. The country's e-Residency program allows non-Estonians to establish and manage businesses within the EU remotely. Estonia's system demonstrates the potential of DPI to enhance government efficiency and citizen engagement.

Ukraine's Diia Smartphone App: Diia is a cornerstone of the country's digital public infrastructure, exemplifies successful e-governance. Launched in 2020 with USAID support, Diia offers citizens digital access to over 130 government services and 14 official documents via mobile and web platforms. With 19.4 million users, it has revolutionized citizen-government interactions, even proving resilient during wartime.

These infrastructures are designed to be interoperable, secure, and scalable to support essential services, such as healthcare, education, social protection, and financial inclusion, especially in developing economies. At its core, DPI represents a shift towards creating inclusive, citizen-centered digital ecosystems.

Why Trump 2.0 Could Fund DPI Solutions

DPI could be a mind changer for the Trump 2.0 administration because it 1) leverages proven public-private solutions for more effective and transparent government and private-sector services that 2) counter malign PRC and Kremlin influences around the world.

1. Public-Private Models for Effective Governance

The incoming Trump administration’s economic policy emphasizes deregulation and the empowerment of private enterprise. DPI aligns perfectly with this philosophy by enabling public-private partnerships to drive digital transformation across government services.

For example, India’s Aadhaar system was developed through collaboration between the government and private technology firms, and has significantly reduced fraud and improved the efficiency of welfare distribution. Similarly, Estonia’s e-governance model demonstrates how digital IDs and interoperable services can reduce bureaucratic overhead while enhancing citizen engagement.

DPI can align with the administration’s goals of lean governance and fiscal responsibility. The Trump administration can harness this model through USAID, DFC, and MCC to improve healthcare, streamline tax collection, and bolster voter integrity initiatives.

2. Strategically Counter PRC and Kremlin Malign Influence

The global digital race is not just about technology—it’s about influence. The PRC has aggressively exported its digital authoritarianism model through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative’s Digital Silk Road, offering infrastructure projects that often come with strings attached. Meanwhile, Russia continues to exploit digital vulnerabilities to disrupt democracies.

DPI offers a counter-narrative. By promoting open, secure, and interoperable digital systems, the U.S. can offer an alternative to nations at risk of falling into PRC or Kremlin’s digital spheres of influence. Public-private collaborations supported by USTDA can facilitate the export of secure American technologies, ensuring that allied nations develop transparent, accountable digital ecosystems resistant to authoritarian manipulation.

Robust DPI initiatives also enhance global economic resilience and national security. Digital infrastructure secures supply chains, streamlines defense procurement, and fortifies election integrity – critical areas where adversaries often seek to exploit vulnerabilities.

3. Support an American First Agenda

A domestic DPI agenda also serves as a demonstration project. By showcasing the effectiveness of American digital governance, the U.S. can lead by example, encouraging other nations to adopt open digital systems aligned with democratic values.

This strategy can foster digital literacy and expanding broadband access through public-private investment, stimulating domestic job creation and economic growth, reinforcing the administration’s “America First” agenda.

Seizing the Digital High Ground

For the Trump administration, DPI can be a strategic asset in the geopolitical contest for influence. DPI represents a market-driven, democratic approach to digital infrastructure that advances American interests while countering authoritarian influence.

The U.S. can assert digital leadership, counter authoritarian encroachment, and reinforce the values of transparency and innovation by investing in DPI through our foreign assistance mechanisms. Silicon Valley technology companies can work with local technology companies to deliver DPI with support from USAID, DFC, MCC, and TDA – a win for everyone!

