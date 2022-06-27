Apply Now: $100,000 for Your Digital Climate Change Adaptation Solution

⇓ More from ICTworks

The climate crisis is one of the biggest problems facing the world today. It is, along with conflict and overall economic instability, the main reason why 811 million people suffer from hunger globally. And 189 million more would go hungry in a world that is warmer by 2°C. People who have the least resources to cope are frequently the most affected.

In developing countries, extreme weather events have doubled in frequency since the early 1990s. The Sahel region in Africa is warming up 1.5 times faster than the rest of the world. Rapid changes in temperatures threaten food security by hampering crop yield, fishing, and livestock production. We need to adapt today for a better tomorrow.

WFP Innovation Challenge 2022

WFP Innovation Challenge is calling for disruptive innovations and approaches that strengthen climate change adaptation and resilience. WPF is looking for the best possible solutions in the following categories, with potential technology solutions to excite your imagination:

ANTICIPATE: Data-driven solutions to identify effective climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts

RESTORE: Artificial intelligence in weather forecasting to improve predictions for rural populations

ENERGIZE: Digital solutions incentivizing solar-powered agricultural equipment for smallholder farmers.

PROTECT: Blockchain-based insurance products for more efficient and faster payouts.

Winning startups, NGOs, academic institutions or government agencies will gain hands-on support and could receive up to US $100,000 in equity-free funding to implement the project with WFP and achieve social impact.

Apply Now! Deadline is June 30, 2022

