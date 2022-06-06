Apply Now: $75,000 for African Digital Innovation Startup Companies

⇓ More from ICTworks



Small and medium-sized businesses are key to digital innovation in African countries. They are creating tomorrow’s solutions today: accelerating digitally enabled growth with cross-border, interoperable, and cross-domain services, and solutions. That is why the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Center is hosting prize competition in conjunction with AmChams across Africa to recognize the next generation of key African startups.

Africa’s Digital Innovation Competition

The Digital Innovation Competition will award innovators, entrepreneurs, and startups for developing solutions through digital products and services while creating a positive impact on African citizens. This competition seeks to promote talent in the African region through social impact, digital initiatives that incorporate cutting-edge technologies, innovation, and creativity.

The competition will be focused on three broad thematic areas:

Fintech and Cyber Solutions: covering data flow solutions, cross border digital platform solutions, mobile technology, intellectual property management, cyber security, and digital movement of creative art (movies, music, art). Sustainability & Supply Chain Solutions: covering smart manufacturing, e-commerce, management of shared economies, improvement to digital supply chain, logistics solutions to e-commerce businesses, and Agriculture technology (AgTech). Human Development & Social Services Solutions: covering digital health solutions, e-learning platform.

Each applicant will need to fill out the online application form and upload or send a two-minute video pitch of their product/innovation. They can win a share of $75,000 cash, plus laptops, annual subscriptions to digital platforms, mentoring and digital marketing/advertising services.

Deadline is June 30, 2022

