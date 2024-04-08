⇓ More from ICTworks



Building sustained political power is an important task for civil society organizations to shift the public narrative on artificial intelligence and promote trustworthy AI.

We need to include communities, especially people historically shut out of tech, in the design of AI by building connections that represent their perspectives. We also need to work with builders who prioritize open source and community-driven approaches to building and governing trustworthy AI and in the development and deployment of datasets.

Mozilla Senior Fellows in Trustworthy AI

Mozilla is seeking 10 experienced technologists, researchers, policy experts, or activists for the cohort. During their two-year tenure, senior fellows will work on independent projects that lay the groundwork for more trustworthy AI.

Projects should engage communities historically excluded from the design and use of AI technology, and could be related to human rights, economic justice and labor rights, racial justice, community justice, gender justice, disability justice, LGBTQIA+ rights, environmental and climate justice, or other issues that center people’s lived experience.

Fellows work remotely, and Mozilla is interested in applications from the key geographies of East and Southern Africa, Europe, Brazil, India, and the United States. Each fellow will receive a stipend of $100,000 USD/year.

Apply Now! Deadline is April 17, 2024

