Despite global recognition of the importance of digital inclusion to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, one third of the world’s population – mostly women – remained offline at the close of 2023. At the same time, as more women are brought online, we must ensure that women’s inclusion in the digital ecosystem is safe, secure, accessible, and equitable.

The gender digital divide has a direct and negative impact on global development and the goal of creating inclusive global societies and economies. It also emphasizes the need to recommit and strengthen efforts that bring together two powerful forces for global change: women and digital technology.

Women in the Digital Economy Funding

WiDEF Round One Funding is for grants and technical support to scale existing solutions that have made measurable progress toward closing the gender digital divide in their contexts and contribute to transformative approaches to digital inclusion.

WiDEF seeks to support entities that are rooted in the communities in which they seek to affect change and have demonstrated successful approaches to advancing gender equality and/or digital inclusion for women, girls, and other marginalized populations.

This funding opportunity aims to scale proven solutions that:

Drive digital inclusion for women through meaningful access to and use of digital technology

Significantly closes the gender digital divide in their context

Are economically sustainable and scalable.

Support from WiDEF can include funding ranging from $500,000 – $1,500,000. Awardees will also receive dedicated technical assistance on program design, implementation and measurement.

Apply Now! Deadline is May 6, 2024

