Please Register Now for GDDF 2024: Join These Exciting Sessions

21st Century Development

Overcoming Digital Downsides

Pushing the Frontiers of Development

Online

Institutionalizing digital development: a window into donor perspectives (USAID) – Digital technologies are no longer a frontier aspect of international development. Whether in the interest of enhancing impact or mitigating risk, they are now core to programming across sectors. Accordingly, digital technologies are becoming core to policy. Various donors and multilateral organizations including USAID have or plan to have policies and strategies that govern digital development investments. This session allows digital development practitioners to ask questions of donors on their priorities and what the next few years may hold.

(USAID) – Digital technologies are no longer a frontier aspect of international development. Whether in the interest of enhancing impact or mitigating risk, they are now core to programming across sectors. Accordingly, digital technologies are becoming core to policy. Various donors and multilateral organizations including USAID have or plan to have policies and strategies that govern digital development investments. This session allows digital development practitioners to ask questions of donors on their priorities and what the next few years may hold. Tech: Friend or Foe in Social Trust? (University of Southern California, Council on Tech and Social Cohesion) – Learn about the efforts in the Global North and South on “design governance” to reduce digital harm and polarization: what advances are promising and what lessons we can learn from each other?

(University of Southern California, Council on Tech and Social Cohesion) – Learn about the efforts in the Global North and South on “design governance” to reduce digital harm and polarization: what advances are promising and what lessons we can learn from each other? Let Us Lead: Data Upskilling for Africans, by Africans (dataocracy, Panoply Digital, Responsible AI Lab) – Learn about data upskilling for social impact (DSI) programs that are already live and producing real results. Featuring a panel of data upskilling experts, all of whom are of African ancestry, this session will examine, outline, and demystify ways organizations are investing in content, platforms, tools, and data training opportunities that are by Africans and for Africans.

In Washington D.C.

Workshopping the Next 10 Years of Digital Development (USAID) – With the USAID Digital Strategy sunsetting in 2024, USAID is transitioning to a Digital Policy that will govern the next ten years of digital development at USAID. During this interactive workshop, USAID will seek input and feedback as they present their new draft Digital Policy, garnering ideas and suggestions that are shaped by the priorities, experiences, and insights of the digital development community.

(USAID) – With the USAID Digital Strategy sunsetting in 2024, USAID is transitioning to a Digital Policy that will govern the next ten years of digital development at USAID. During this interactive workshop, USAID will seek input and feedback as they present their new draft Digital Policy, garnering ideas and suggestions that are shaped by the priorities, experiences, and insights of the digital development community. Navigating Machine Learning Design in Low-Resource Settings: A Path to Ethical and Efficient AI Solutions (Palladium Group) – Explore the challenges and opportunities of crafting machine learning (ML) solutions in environments marked by limited computational power, sparse data, financial constraints, and a lack of technical expertise.

(Palladium Group) – Explore the challenges and opportunities of crafting machine learning (ML) solutions in environments marked by limited computational power, sparse data, financial constraints, and a lack of technical expertise. Made in Everywhere – the Next Industrial Devolution (Internet of Production) – Manufacturing is devolving. More and more local innovators are making a difference in their communities by making physical things using digital fabrication machines, open-source software, open standards and open hardware – and by successfully competing against mass produced imports. Hear about the digital barriers to the localisation of production and how to consider local, distributed and digitally-enabled manufacturing in an emerging ‘Internet of Production’.

Technology Developers

International Donors

Responsible Use Advocates

Humanitarian Innovators

Academic Researchers

Social Entrepreneurs

NGOs and Implementers

And more!

