Apply Now: $50,000 for Your Last Mile Mobile Money Startup Idea

⇓ More from ICTworks

Thoughtfully designed digital financial services such as better access to working capital, on/off ramps from physical to digital and cryptocurrency solutions, affordable cross-border remittances, flexible savings and insurance can help build financial resilience that create pathways to a better life for millions of last mile users.

While these solutions exist, there’s much that still needs to be done for DFS to reach the most underserved communities. Most digital financial solutions today employ millions of mobile money and banking agents to help people in their community access the digital economy but these financial access points face a challenge in viably serving last mile customers, leaving many users out of the digital economy.

Sign Up Now for more grant funding

Even when they can serve last mile customers, today’s digital financial services aren’t designed for new internet users, making it difficult for billions of people to participate in the burgeoning digital economy.

IDEO Last Mile Money Startup Accelerator

IDEO Last Mile Money is inviting promising early stage ventures to apply that are connecting underserved communities in emerging markets to digital financial services. Chosen companies will receive:

Design support from IDEO experts

Access to the Last Mile Money Collective,

Non-dilutive, flexible grant funding.

The $50,000 can be used to prototype, pilot, launch, or scale in market. Additional top-up grants are available based on need and traction. Last Mile Money’s mission is to bring world-class financial services — like high-interest savings, auto payout insurance, radically affordable remittances, and more — to millions of last-mile users.

Apply Now: Deadline is July 15th, 2022.

More Grant Funding Opportunities

Do you want to apply for USAID grants for humanitarian aid projects? Get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: