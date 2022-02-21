Apply Now: $100,000 in Cryptocurrency for Blockchain Social Impact Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

The COVID-19 pandemic created economic hardships and has had compounding impacts on many aspects of children’s lives. Many children who couldn’t access digital services – from education, to health, to social protection and financial services – became increasingly excluded from the opportunity to thrive. Blockchain-based solutions can allow for:

Greater transparency and efficiency in systems

Improved accountability on service delivery and policies

Better coordination of data across multiple parties

Empower and actively engage young people

Improve equity in access to connectivity

Grow and improve funding flows

The emerging technology can help us to rethink how problems are solved. Blockchain solutions can address problems across a variety of areas including youth, climate change, learning, and humanitarian portfolios.

Cryptocurrency Fund for Blockchain Social Impact Solutions

The UNICEF Venture Fund is looking to make up to $100K equity-free cryptocurrency investments to provide early stage seed financing and mentoring to for-profit technology startups that have the potential to benefit humanity.

UNICEF’s Office of Innovation explores technologies, such as blockchain, with the potential to impact children and young people globally, providing them with information, opportunity and choice. They seek startups registered in one of UNICEF’s programme countries that have a working blockchain prototype showing promising results in:

Improving accountability and transparency of services and payments

New financing models and rewards

Empower young people to engage actively in these new systems

Startups can receive funding from the UNICEF CryptoFund in Bitcoin or ether for open source solutions using cryptocurrencies, smart contracts, and various types of tokens, as well as learning and training initiatives to build capacity.

Apply Now! Deadline is March 8, 2022

