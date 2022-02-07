Apply Now: £60,000 for Decentralized Web3 Solutions in Aid Programing

⇓ More from ICTworks

The World Wide Web was originally conceived as an open protocol with value shared among decentralized systems and users. This Web 1.0 vision soon became Web 2.0 – highly centralized systems creating extremely profitable technology companies for a blessed few billionaires. Now there is a new vision for the Internet: Web 3.0

Web3 sees a renewed decentralized World Wide Web based on blockchains and token-based economics. Web3 has the potential to open up opportunities for international development organizations to upend traditional power structures in finance, governance and identity. However, Web3 is an emergent concept, which remains hard to define and at times esoteric and changing almost overnight.

£60,000 for Decentralized Web3 Solutions Study

The Frontier Technologies Hub Web3.0 Tender will engage a research, design, or creative partner to identify use cases which hold high potential to address global challenges. The study will identify new opportunities, navigate risks, and explore the impact Web3 could have on FCDO. The partner will work collaboratively to prioritise the most important elements of web3.0 including:

Distributed finance (DeFi)

Distributed Autonomous Organisations (DAO)

Non-fungible Tokens (NFT)

Cryptocurrencies

Market making

The study focussed specifically on what Web 3.0 means for FCDO’s geographic and technical portfolio, priorities and objectives. The results will feed directly into the design of future programming, including upcoming funding opportunities, seminars and summits.

$100,000 Web3 Software Research Grants

The Web3 Foundation Grants Program offers $100,000 grants for public research projects that advance and explore protocols in the Web 3.0 Technology Stack. They are particularly interested in the following areas:

Benchmarking

New primitives: Technical/Economical

Analysis of existing protocols and implementations

Security testing

In 2021, they gave out 123 grants. They fund projects with open source code, like Apache 2.0 and that return a high impact on the Web3 decentralized software protocol ecosystem over the long term.

