Apply Now: $100,000 for Blockchain Solutions from UNICEF Innovation Fund

Blockchain technology may have the potential to improve international development impact globally by providing information, opportunity and choice to programs. Digital currencies (e.g Bitcoin) are famous applications of blockchain technologies, nevertheless, these technologies have promises that go beyond cryptocurrencies, including:

Leveraging innovative financing models to distribute resources;

Increasing the efficiency and transparency of internal processes,

Incentivising and encouraging the creation of open-source digital public goods.

While this technology holds possibilities for helping tackle inequality and narrow the wealth gap, it also faces barriers to large-scale adoption and scale.

Seed Funding for Blockchain Solutions

The UNICEF Innovation Fund is looking to make up to $100,000 equity-free investments to provide early stage seed funding and mentoring to for-profit technology startups that have the potential to benefit humanity. They seek to fund solutions that:

Enable people to use, earn, and hold cryptocurrencies or access decentralised financial instruments.

Allow groups to work together transparently in supply-chain, contract management, data tracking, etc.

Explore new ways of making decisions using decentralized methods to determine project funding.

You should apply now, if you have an existing prototype with promising pilot results in a UNICEF focus country and your willing to open source your technology solution under BSD, GNU, MIT (software), CERN, MIT, TAPR (hardware), or CC-BY (content) licenses, and your solution has the potential to positively impact the lives of children.

Apply Now: Deadline is July 26, 2020

