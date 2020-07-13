Apply Now: $200,000 for African Digital Reading and eBook Solutions 

⇓ More from ICTworks

The novel coronavirus pandemic impact on education is profound. The near-universal lockdown of 190 countries has closed schools and universities, affecting more than 1.5 billion school-aged children – around 90% of the world’s student population.

Subscribe Now for More Grant Funding

Distance learning is one potential COVID-19 Digital Response, however in the African context it faces multiple difficulties, notably poor internet coverage in rural areas, cost, and students’ lack of technical means and funds to follow courses. According to UNESCO, in sub-Saharan Africa there is a worrying digital and remote learning gap:

89 percent of learners have no access to a computer

82 percent have no internet access

56 million learners live outside mobile networks

$200,000 Grant Funding for African eBook Solutions

The Africa Publishing Innovation Fund has $20-50,000 USD in grant funding to support project that address the damaging impacts of COVID-19 on education in Africa. Solutions should further the African publishing industry’s digital transition with sustainable, locally-owned solutions to the continent’s myriad publishing challenges, including:

Increasing literacy and reading promotion

Promoting indigenous publishing and library collections

Expanding publishing industry capacity building

Scaling book industry research

Mentoring African publishers, in particular women

Apply Now! Deadline is July 31, 2020

More Grant Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for USAID grants or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: