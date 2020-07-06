Apply Now: $1 Million to Improve Literacy Tech for Children with Disabilities

More than 93 million children globally have a disability, and at least 90 percent of those residing in countries with high poverty levels do not attend school. Each time we exclude them from education opportunities or resources, we lose the impact they could have on their communities and our world.

If we are to realize the ideals of Sustainable Development Goal 4 to provide inclusive and equitable education for all, the learning needs of children with disabilities cannot be overlooked.

$1 Million Literacy Grant Funding



The UnrestrICTed Challenge is a global competition to scale ICT for education solutions. All Children Reading, Grand Challenge for Development (ACR-GCD) can invest $1 million USD in grant funding with organizations that are improving language and literacy for early grade children living with disabilities. for

Solutions must be grounded in Universal Design for Learning (UDL), which is based on the premise that there is great variability in how children learn, and that barriers to learning are in the design of the environment, not in children. UDL supports several modalities for inclusive education, including:

Sign language video captions and glossaries for children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Text to speech, audio narration, keyboard navigation, and braille-ready formats for students with print disabilities.

Alternative layouts and texts for children with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The UnrestrICTed Challenge seeks both technological solutions and contextual experts, including local Disabled Persons Organizations (DPOs), to contribute their expertise to the co-design process to develop concept papers detailing the context-specific approach, pathway to scale, and evaluation requirements.