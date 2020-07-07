Apply Now: $10 Million for COVID-19 Response Data Science Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

The novel coronavirus global pandemic is affecting global society in profound ways and will require new and innovative approaches. Beyond the impacts on public health, the COVID-19 crisis is likely to have severe economic repercussions.

Supply chains are being disrupted, businesses are suffering losses, workers are facing unemployment, and too many people lack the savings or credit to weather an economic downturn.

What are inclusive and resilient COVID-19 Digital Responses to growth to ensure that talent, innovation, and our communities can become stronger in times of stress?

The $10 million data.org Inclusive Growth and Recovery Challenge is an open call for breakthrough ideas that harness the power of data science to help people and communities thrive especially in the wake of COVID-19’s economic impact, in three target areas:

Jobs of Tomorrow : How can we use data science to help workers remain secure in precarious times? Can data insights predict trends in the labor market and connect and prepare workers for the jobs of tomorrow?

: How can we use data science to help workers remain secure in precarious times? Can data insights predict trends in the labor market and connect and prepare workers for the jobs of tomorrow? Access to Capital : How can data science enable microentrepreneurs to gain access to capital? How can data science help us identify micro and small businesses with the potential to grow? How can data insights rethink creditworthiness and unlock capital for high potential business owners

: How can data science enable microentrepreneurs to gain access to capital? How can data science help us identify micro and small businesses with the potential to grow? How can data insights rethink creditworthiness and unlock capital for high potential business owners Economic Security: How can data and analytics help connect neighborhoods to the resources and networks they need to access opportunity, including quality education, affordable housing and childcare, decent jobs, and transportation?

You can use any type of datasets in developing your solution, ranging from internal proprietary data to global open data. These may include data on your day-to-day operations, information generated from machine or human processes, structured, unstructured, or semi-structured text data.

Apply Now! Deadline is July 17, 2020

