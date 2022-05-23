Apply Now: $15,000 Grants for Your EduTech Nonprofit Initiative

⇓ More from ICTworks

Many nonprofit ICT4Edu organizations in developing countries need training, technology, and funding to successfully integrate blended learning programs or move to fully-online instruction. Teacher training, classroom pedagogy, and even textbook curriculum has to change to support new approaches to how learners learn learning.

Team4Tech will invest a technology matching grant of up to $15,000, pro bono training and support from education and technology experts in strategic nonprofit ICT4Edu partners who are focused on education, entrepreneurship, or workforce development, and have a vision for how technology can help them amplify their impact.

Since 2013, Team4Tech has helped more than 50 education nonprofits in 20 countries increase the number of youth and adults who are empowered with relevant skills for employment, decent jobs, and entrepreneurship.

Apply Now: Deadline is June 15, 2022

