Apply Now: $200,000 for Youth-Led Social Impact Digital Solutions

The world is facing multiple problems today. Millions of children are still out of school due to COVID-19, which is exacerbating and exposing massive education, health and social inequities. The negative impacts of climate change continue to accelerate and shock our social and economic systems. Economic inequality is growing within and between countries.

We need everyone to help address these challenges, especially youth. Young people hold the empathy, power, and ingenuity to solve problems, in their communities, the world, and everywhere in between. We can encourage, inspire, and support them to become problem-solvers in their communities and the world.

MIT Youth Innovation Challenge

The Solv[ED] Youth Innovation Challenge is an opportunity for youth 24 and under and passionate about making a positive impact in their community and the world to submit a technology-based solution that:

Improves learning opportunities and outcomes for learners across their lifetimes, from early childhood on

Supports financial and economic opportunities for all

Accelerates healthcare access and health outcomes, reducing and, ultimately, eliminating disparities in health

Takes action to combat climate change and its impacts

The Solv[ED] Youth Innovation Challenge seeks solutions at almost any stage: a concept, a product that is being prototyped, a service that is being piloted in a local community, or a fully operational nonprofit or for-profit organization.

The 10 most promising solutions will share over $200,000 in prize funding and extensive mentorship and coaching from members of the MIT Solve community.

Apply Now! Deadline is January 18, 2022

