Apply Now: €160,750 for African Civic Participation Technology Innovations

There is an acute need for meaningful participation by African citizens in addressing and solving governance and development challenges across the continent.

Civic technologies (civic tech) are digital tools that make it easier for citizens to engage with those in power. Civic tech can increase citizen participation, help strengthen democratic processes, and promote inclusive decision-making.



€160,750 African Civic Tech Fund

The African Union Civic Tech Fund is a pan-African competition that aims to accelerate innovative civic tech initiatives that have the potential to lead to citizen-led transformative action across the African continent. The Fund believes that there is an acute need for meaningful participation by African citizens in addressing and solving governance and development challenges across the continent.

Initiatives should therefore provide innovative solutions to solve problems of citizen participation, including:



Enable citizens to have a voice on key issues within their constituencies, e.g. by encouraging participation in digital councils, fora, etc.

Help citizens to better understand and interact within political decision-making processes, including electoral or political party processes, e.g. by post-electoral tracking of campaign promises or election observation recommendations.

Promote citizen journalism in the context of monitoring governance performance and promoting responsiveness, transparency and accountability, e.g. by sourcing, opening and analysing public data;…support citizens’ action to prevent violence and conflict, e.g. by combating misinformation or providing digital civic education.

The Fund will pay particular attention to the upscaling, adaptation or replication of pre-existing civic tech initiatives . The financial support may also be used to fund the deployment of civic technology in close partnership with citizen groups or civil society organisations.

