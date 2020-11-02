Apply Now: $850,000 for Women’s Digital Financial Inclusion Research

⇓ More from ICTworks

Internet access and information and communication technologies create new opportunities for digital financial services that increase financial inclusion. Yet 1.7 billion adults are still unbanked, with women constituting 56% of the unbanked due to three key barriers to digital financial access:

Laws and regulations,

Limited digital financial infrastructure,

Lack of access to IDs and technology needed to obtain an account.

Research suggests that financial inclusion can be transformative for women and their families, but this growing body of work still leaves the causal mechanisms between digital financial services and women’s economic empowerment understudied.

Women’s Digital Financial Inclusion Research

The WEE-DiFine initiative aims to generate rigorous evidence that defines the causal mechanisms between digital financial services and women’s economic empowerment. The four-year initiative will provide research funding for five areas of research projects in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

$500,000 for Large-scale Greenfield Evaluations explicitly designed on strong theoretical grounding to target key questions in the initiative’s research agenda

$200,000 for Extensions to Existing Studies that would yield results of central relevance to the initiative’s research agenda.

$50,000 for Measurement Experiments in field surveys.

$50,000 for Qualitative Methods as extensions to existing studies

$50,000 for Pilot Studies to explore promising opportunities for larger-scale future projects

Apply Now! Deadline is November 25, 2020

