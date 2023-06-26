Apply Now: $100,000 for Your New Frontier Technology Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

Frontier technology solutions are innovative applications of emerging technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and augmented reality. These solutions have the potential to address some of the most complex and pressing challenges facing children and youth in the world, especially those who are vulnerable, marginalized or excluded.

Investing in frontier technology solutions can help empower children and youth to access information, education, health, protection and other services that are tailored to their needs and preferences, such as using virtual reality for learning, artificial intelligence for mental health support, or data science for career guidance.

UNICEF Venture Funding for Frontier Technologies

The UNICEF Venture Fund is a unique initiative that provides early stage funding and support to frontier technology solutions that benefit children and the world. The Fund invests exclusively in open source solutions that can be scaled and adapted across different contexts and needs. The Fund focuses on emerging technologies such as blockchain, drones, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and extended reality.

The UNICEF Venture Fund is looking to make up to US$100K in equity-free investments to provide early-stage (seed) funding to for-profit start-ups developing frontier technology solutions that can positively impact the lives of the world’s most vulnerable children and youth. The Fund also offers product and technology assistance, access to a network of experts and partners, and opportunities to shape markets and influence policies.

If your product is registered in one of UNICEF’s programme countries, is a working prototype, has demonstrated results, and is (or could be) open-source licensed, we encourage you to apply.

