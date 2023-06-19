Apply Now: $250,000 to Use WhatsApp in Your Healthcare Project

⇓ More from ICTworks

Billions of people all over the world use WhatsApp to stay connected to friends and family. It is a key tool to provide vulnerable, disempowered and minority communities with easy and secure access to vital information and support.

WhatsApp It can also provide tools and resources to empower organisations creating lasting healthcare services and improving lives. Governments, NGOs and charities use WhatsApp to support better health outcomes with messaging services that enable fact-checking, hotlines, and vaccine scheduling.

Turn.io will launch the Chat for Impact Accelerator 6-week virtual programme in August to provides mentorship and support to health organisations wanting to build and scale their WhatsApp chat service. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from world-class organisations that have achieved successful outcomes in building chat services for health.

Ten organisations will receive USD 25,000 in prizes to launch and scale a live chat service on the WhatsApp Business Platform.

Turn.io is looking for organisations with a clear theory of change that leverage digital messaging to achieve health outcomes, specifically emphasising secure and private chat services. In addition, the ideal applicants should be committed to building and expanding a chat service on WhatsApp and have the required team and time to accomplish this goal.

This is a unique opportunity for health organisations to enhance their impact by leveraging the power of chat. Previous recipients of this award have included organisations using WhatsApp to coach people with diabetes, offer affordable and accessible healthcare services, and provide free mental health support and coaching.

Deadline is July 15, 2023

