Apply Now: Free TechWomen STEM Mentorship with US State Department

The US Government recognizes that there is a significant gender gap in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields worldwide. It would like to stimulate the next generation of women leaders by providing them access and opportunity to advance their careers, pursue their dreams, and become role models for women and girls in their communities.

TechWomen Mentorship Program

TechWomen is an initiative of the U.S. Department to bring emerging women leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics from Africa, Central and South Asia, and the Middle East together with their professional counterparts in the United States for a mentorship and exchange program.

During the five-week program, participants engage in:

Project-based mentorships at leading companies in San Francisco

Professional development and networking events in Silicon Valley

Targeted meetings and special events in Washington, DC.

Successful TechWomen applicants will demonstrate themselves as emerging leaders through their work experience, volunteer experience, community activities and education, and are committed to return to their home countries to share what they have learned and mentor women and girls.

Applicants from the following countries are encouraged to apply: Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Palestinian Territories, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan or Zimbabwe.

Apply Now: Deadline is January 15, 2020

