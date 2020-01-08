Apply Now: Paid Global Health Corps Fellowship Roles in Digital Health

⇓ More from ICTworks

Worldwide, millions still lack access to quality and affordable healthcare services they deserve. The medicines, interventions, and solutions exist to save and improve lives, yet there is a major delivery-implementation gap. We need cross-cultural, collaborative, resilient leaders to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in health.

Global Health Corps Fellowship Digital Health Roles

Global Health Corps recruits and selects highly qualified applicants with diverse skill sets to work with high-impact organizations in year-long paid positions. During their fellowship year, fellows make a significant and measurable contribution to the placement organization and the target population.

Global Health Corps is building the next generation of diverse health leaders with a range of paid fellowship digital health roles with organizations in Malawi, Rwanda, Uganda, and Zambia and the opportunity to develop as a transformative leader in the health equity movement.

Global Health Corps digital health openings include the following opportunities:

You can be a citizen of the four African nations listed above, or the United States, to become a fellow.

Apply Now: Deadline is January 15, 2020

