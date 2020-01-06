Apply Now: Paid Facebook Artificial Intelligence Residency Program

⇓ More from ICTworks

Artificial intelligence (AI) has potential to drive game-changing improvements in international development. However, the private sector, and especially technology companies are far ahead of everyone in creating practical machine learning solutions.

People who have a strong technical background and are passionate about AI research should look at every opportunity to improve their skills.

Facebook Artificial Intelligence Residency Program

The Facebook Artificial Intelligence (AI) Residency Program is a one-year research training position designed to give you hands-on experience with artificial intelligence research while working in Facebook AI.

The program will pair you with an AI Researcher and Engineer who will both guide your project. With the team, you will pick a research problem of mutual interest and then devise new deep learning techniques to solve it.

The research will be communicated to the academic community by submitting papers to top academic venues like NeurIPS, ICML, ICLR, CVPR, ICCV, ACL, EMNLP, as well as open-source code releases and/or product impact.

Facebook is seeking people from a diverse range of backgrounds, including math, physics, finance, economics, linguistics, computational social science, neuroscience, and bioinformatics. You can work in the USA or the UK.

Apply Now! Applications close January 31, 2020

