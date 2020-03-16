⇓ More from ICTworks

The artificial intelligence revolution offers a unique chance to improve lives without opening up and exacerbating global inequalities – if we widen who works on artificial intelligence innovations and where they are located.

Currently, the vast majority of experts are in North America, Europe and Asia. Africa is barely represented. Such lack of diversity can have three unfortunate consequences:

Research communities miss out on talented innovators who lack educational resources.

Unintended algorithmic biases become entrenched and further discrimination.

Fewer opportunities are realized to use AI to improve the lives of all Africans.

Enter the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), a Pan-African network of centers of excellence for post-graduate training, research and public engagement in mathematical sciences.

They are launching a unique Masters Degree program to enable Africa’s brightest students to become innovators that propel scientific, educational and economic self-sufficiency.

African Master’s Degree in Artificial Intelligence AMIS launched the African Master’s Degree in Machine Intelligence – a fully funded one-year intensive graduate program – to provide brilliant young Africans with state-of-the-art training in machine learning and its applications at campuses in Rwanda and Ghana.

The African Masters of Machine Intelligence will prepare well rounded machine learning researchers by focusing on basic research in artificial intelligence as well as the development of a vast array of applications that respond to both present and future needs of Africa and the world.

All students admitted for the AMMI program are automatically granted a full scholarship!

Talented and Diverse AI Masters Degree Students

The first and second cohorts of AMIS’s African Masters Degree in Machine Intelligence included 64 successful students from 15 countries in Africa with 40% of them women. They came from a computer science or math blended education background and were lectured in Rwanda by machine learning experts from all over the world.

Students will graduate in June 2021 with a Masters of Mathematical Sciences with specialization in Machine Intelligence and join the best industrial and public R&D labs in Africa. AMIS expects them to strengthen the African artificial intelligence community and scientific community at large.

Masters Degree in AI Admission Requirements

While the African Masters of Machine Intelligence offers a full scholarship, applicants must have the following minimum admission requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in mathematics, computer science, electrical engineering or recognized equivalent from an accredited institution;

A satisfactory scholastic average, usually a minimum average of B (or 80%) or better is required;

Interest and/or background in artificial intelligence, machine learning and demonstrated in courses and projects undertaken;

Consent to mentor an undergraduate student at your previous institution while enrolled at AMMI;

Consent to mentor an AMMI student after graduation;

Strong interest in solving national or continental problems using science and technology.

