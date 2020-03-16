⇓ More from ICTworks

Apply Now: FREE Masters Degree in Artificial Intelligence for Africans

By Wayan Vota on March 16, 2020

artificial intellegence masters degree

The artificial intelligence revolution offers a unique chance to improve lives without opening up and exacerbating global inequalities – if we widen who works on artificial intelligence innovations and where they are located.

Currently, the vast majority of experts are in North America, Europe and Asia. Africa is barely represented. Such lack of diversity can have three unfortunate consequences:

  • Research communities miss out on talented innovators who lack educational resources.
  • Unintended algorithmic biases become entrenched and further discrimination.
  • Fewer opportunities are realized to use AI to improve the lives of all Africans.

Enter the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), a Pan-African network of centers of excellence for post-graduate training, research and public engagement in mathematical sciences.

Sign Up Now to Get More Opportunities Like This

They are launching a unique Masters Degree program to enable Africa’s brightest students to become innovators that propel scientific, educational and economic self-sufficiency.

African Master’s Degree in Artificial Intelligence

AMIS launched the African Master’s Degree in Machine Intelligence – a fully funded one-year intensive graduate program – to provide brilliant young Africans with state-of-the-art training in machine learning and its applications at campuses in Rwanda and Ghana.

The African Masters of Machine Intelligence will prepare well rounded machine learning researchers by focusing on basic research in artificial intelligence as well as the development of a vast array of applications that respond to both present and future needs of Africa and the world.

Apply Now: April 15 2020 is the Application Deadline

All students admitted for the AMMI program are automatically granted a full scholarship!

Talented and Diverse AI Masters Degree Students

The first and second cohorts of AMIS’s African Masters Degree in Machine Intelligence included 64 successful students from 15 countries in Africa with 40% of them women. They came from a computer science or math blended education background and were lectured in Rwanda by machine learning experts from all over the world.

Sign Up Now to Get Alerts for Your Dream Degree

Students will graduate in June 2021 with a Masters of Mathematical Sciences with specialization in Machine Intelligence and join the best industrial and public R&D labs in Africa. AMIS expects them to strengthen the African artificial intelligence community and scientific community at large.

Masters Degree in AI Admission Requirements

While the African Masters of Machine Intelligence offers a full scholarship, applicants must have the following minimum admission requirements:

  • A bachelor’s degree in mathematics, computer science, electrical engineering or recognized equivalent from an accredited institution;
  • A satisfactory scholastic average, usually a minimum average of B (or 80%) or better is required;
  • Interest and/or background in artificial intelligence, machine learning and demonstrated in courses and projects undertaken;
  • Consent to mentor an undergraduate student at your previous institution while enrolled at AMMI;
  • Consent to mentor an AMMI student after graduation;
  • Strong interest in solving national or continental problems using science and technology.

Apply Now if you have these qualifications. The applications deadline is April 15, 2020.

More Artificial Intelligence Opportunities

Do you want to use artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to accelerate social and economic development?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing insights like these:

Filed Under: Education, Featured
More About: , , , ,

Written by
Wayan Vota co-founded ICTworks and is the Digital Health Director at IntraHealth International. He also co-founded Technology Salon, MERL Tech, ICTforAg, ICT4Djobs, ICT4Drinks, JadedAid, Kurante, OLPC News and a few other things. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of IntraHealth International or other ICTWorks sponsors.
Stay Current with ICTworksGet Regular Updates via Email

24 Comments to “Apply Now: FREE Masters Degree in Artificial Intelligence for Africans”

  1. Tahir ahmat mahadjir says:
    February 11, 2019 at 7:14 am

    Je suis tahir Ahmat licencier en Informatique option gestion des projets informatique

    Reply
  2. Unyimeobong Udoeyop says:
    February 11, 2019 at 10:04 am

    I need the artificial intelligence course. Can you please send this to my email so I fill up the application form?

    Reply
  3. Rahma adam says:
    February 11, 2019 at 12:04 pm

    Its nice and i really like it i would like to volunteer in such opportunities

    Reply
  4. Bunda Brian Kalaba says:
    February 12, 2019 at 5:43 am

    Want to do a degree in artificial intelligence

    Reply
  5. Sisay Mersha Mekonnen says:
    February 14, 2019 at 8:29 am

    I am young and eager to learn new technology regarding Artificial Intelligence. I have Bsc degree in Computer Science from Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia.

    Reply
  6. ismail kabir says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:07 am

    i have degree in bsc geography and I want to apply for quantity survey

    Reply
  7. Philip Chigbo says:
    February 14, 2019 at 10:17 am

    I would be grateful to take the artificial intelligence course. Please send me the application form. Thanks

    Reply
  8. Meseret says:
    February 14, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Can I apply?

    Biotechnology background plus 3 years plus of experience as an AI-driven Bioinformatics Scientist…

    Also, I’ve attended the 2nd Black in AI workshop along with NeurIPS 2018…

    Then, motivated to start AI MS,,, and found AIMS which is a perfect match except my BS is Biotechnology.

    Reply
  9. Tsion Asitatike says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    Hello dear,my name is Tsion Asitatike from Ethiopia.i have Bsc degree in information system and i am really interested to study MSC degree program in artificial intelligence and i like it too much and this is my dream please help me! My phone number is +251923865845.
    I am waiting your notification.
    thank you!!!

    Reply
  10. Sintayehu Haile says:
    February 17, 2019 at 11:13 am

    Bsc.in electrical &computer engineering from Jimma university Ethiopia

    Reply
  11. Michael Lahde says:
    February 18, 2019 at 3:22 am

    Hello

    I have a strong will to learn AI but my background is of business, can you help so that I be become an AI expert, I have my first degree management. There’s nothing impossible.

    Reply
  12. Mastewal yehualshet says:
    February 18, 2019 at 3:59 am

    Hey please help me find this I know I can help my self and my country

    Reply
  13. TCHATO says:
    February 19, 2019 at 2:02 am

    Bonjour, je suis un étudiant camerounais ayant obtenu mon master 1 en maths appliqué avec mention AB et j’aimerais si possible faire un master en intelligence artificielle et si possible un doctorat .
    Je suis très intéressé

    Reply
  14. yirga kebede says:
    February 20, 2019 at 6:30 am

    my name is yirga kebede i graduated by electrical and computer engineering i have CGPA 3.75 , focus on control stream. thank you.

    Reply
  15. Habtamu zeleke says:
    February 21, 2019 at 3:50 am

    I am habtamu zeleke from Addis ababa university BSC degree by fields of electrical engineering and am looking for free Scholarship

    Reply
  16. Murtala Yusuf Hamza says:
    February 21, 2019 at 4:07 am

    I’m truly interested and would like to be part of this. Kindly send me the form.

    Reply
  17. samuel olusegun says:
    February 22, 2019 at 11:16 am

    i am so glad to see this, I will like to be one of candidate.as a mathematician I will love to do this course. thank u

    Reply
  18. LEMOU says:
    February 22, 2019 at 11:20 am

    Svp, je suis togolais titulaire d une licence en mathématiques statistiques et applications socioéconomiques et j ai la volonté de faire un master chez vous.

    Reply
  19. Ephrem says:
    February 23, 2019 at 10:09 am

    I need it, I am from Ethiopia

    Reply
  20. jibril says:
    February 27, 2019 at 6:00 am

    Very interesting, I have a Bsc in Mathematics I would love to join you for this course

    Reply
  21. Balogun Idowu says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:41 am

    I have and NCE and presently on my MBBS programme. I’ll love to connect all these to IT with a masters. Thanks

    Reply
  22. Yono Abundance says:
    March 1, 2019 at 3:55 am

    Thank you so much for this wonder full opportunity. I saw it seconds ago!
    I have a very strong passion, for mathematics, technology and innovations. And would like to be one study and promote the use of artificial intelligence to enhance the growth and development the Afrcan continent.
    I have a Bachelor of Technology degree from the The Federall University of Technology(FUTMIN), Minna, Nigeria.
    Pls send me the application form.

    Reply
    • Falade Olufemi Ayodele says:
      March 2, 2019 at 4:34 am

      Thank you so much for this wonder full opportunity. I got this page link 5mins ago,
      I strong passionate for technology and innovations. And would like to study and promote the use of artificial intelligence to enhance the growth and development the Afrcan continent.
      I have a Bachelor of Technology degree in computer engineering from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) , Ogbomoso Oyo state , Nigeria.
      Pls send me the application form.

      Reply
  23. Mahira says:
    March 9, 2019 at 10:02 am

    This post provides good information. I’m gonna share it with all my classmates. I am searching for fully funded scholarship and I am looking for more opportunities. Can anyone help me? thanks

    Reply

Leave a Reply

*

*

 

 