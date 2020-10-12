Apply Now: Startup Funding for Women-Led Digital Health Businesses

⇓ More from ICTworks

Strong health systems that can withstand global health crisis harness the best expertise, diverse perspectives in decision making, and are built on gender equality.

Yet women are the vast majority of health and social care workers, and largely excluded from decision making, to the detriment of everybody’s health. As a result, gender inequities in global health security are undermining the COVID-19 digital response and the achievement of universal health coverage.

Startup Funding for Women-Led Businesses

The #BuildBackBetter Digital Innovation and AI Challenge from Women in Global Health and Novartis Foundation will identify innovative digital and artificial intelligence solutions in low-middle income countries that address health security during COVID-19 and future health emergencies with the potential to:

Increase the number of women as creators of digital health and AI solutions

Increase the number of women as leaders of digital health and AI companies and initiatives

Ensure that that digital health solutions enable health systems to meet the health needs of all genders

The winners of the challenge will be awarded $10,000 and the runners-up will receive $5,000 to develop their innovation further. They will also receive guidance from an innovation mentor assigned by Women in Global Health.

Apply Now: Deadline is October 23, 2020

