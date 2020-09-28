Apply Now: 1,500,000€ for Tech-Enabled Sustainable Urban Development

⇓ More from ICTworks

In an increasingly urban world, where 70% of the world’s population will live in cities by 2050, cities are on the front line of development challenges like the impacts of climate change, increasing human mobility, population growth, and growing social inequalities.

The Covid-19 pandemic has reaffirmed the need for sustainable and resilient urban development strategies worldwide.

This is particularly the case for African countries, where urban growth, combined with the transformation of the rural world, and rapid population growth are confronting cities with major socio-economic and environmental challenges.

Digital technologies can leverage the resilience of cities in many ways. They help:

Improve data collection and management of cities and urban infrastructure.

Contribute to increasing access to services and improving their efficiency.

Organise citizen participation and control in public life.

Promote opportunity for businesses and stimulate innovative companies.

Sustainable Urban Development Grant Funding

This Wehubit Call for Proposals will award 1,500,000 Euros of grant funding of up to 350,000€ per award to organizations that focus on digital tools for urban resilience, including:

Democratic participation and smart-citizens

Better use and management of urban utilities and infrastructure

Social cohesion initiatives of solidarity for the most vulnerable

Public bodies or non-profit organisations that want to scale up and replicate their digital solution to achieve the SDG “Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable” should apply now. African urban areas represent tremendous opportunities for socio-economic development.

Apply Now: Deadline is October 22. 2020

