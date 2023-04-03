Apply Now: €70,000 for Social Innovation Technology Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

There are thousands of innovative and socially responsible business projects in Africa and the Middle East, yet too few are known outside of the small circles where they operate – or hope to. Orange S.A., the French multinational telecommunications corporation, wants to change this with a pan-African and Middle East awards program with national and international awards

Orange Social Venture Prize in Africa and the Middle East

The 13th annual Orange Social Venture Prize in Africa and the Middle East aims to reward the best business venture projects using technological innovation in the service of the society and the environment in Africa and the Middle East. The contest unfolds in two phases: the candidates participate in national competitions, then an international jury gives grand prizes to the best national winners.

Sign Up Now for more Funding Opportunities

Applicants are welcome from these participating countries: Botswana, Burkina-Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Jordan, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Maroc, CAR, DRC, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tunisia. Applicants should be prepared to answer these questions about their project:

What problem does your company want to solve? Show the social or environmental issue that you are trying to solve with new technologies in 200 characters maximum.

Show the social or environmental issue that you are trying to solve with new technologies in 200 characters maximum. What solution does your company provide? Capture the readers’ attention and stand out from competition as you explain your proposed solution in 200 characters maximum. .

Capture the readers’ attention and stand out from competition as you explain your proposed solution in 200 characters maximum. . Describe your project. This decisive input needs to convince the reader of your project’s relevance and your firm grasp of the topic in 1500 characters maximum.

10 finalists within the International Grand Prix and the winner of the International Women’s Prize will receive 6 to 9 months of business development support and cash prizes, including:

Awards International Grand Prix : 1st prize: €25,000, 2nd prize: €15,000, 3rd prize: €10,000

: 1st prize: €25,000, 2nd prize: €15,000, 3rd prize: €10,000 International Women’s Prize: Winner: €20,000

Apply Now! Deadline is May 21, 2023

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to apply for USAID grants for humanitarian aid projects? Get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: